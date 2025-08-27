Dubai, UAE: Tally Solutions, a leading international business management software provider for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), has announced the winners of the fifth edition of Tally MSME Honours 2025 from the United Arab Emirates. This flagship annual initiative recognises entrepreneurs and small businesses that have demonstrated innovation, resilience, and excellence across diverse sectors and categories.

This year’s edition received over 1500 nominations from the Middle East and over 20,000 nominations globally, further expanding its reach and relevance within the MSME community. Winners across five distinct categories were honoured at a prestigious event in the city, in the presence of Sreesanth, ex-cricketer, and CA Ankur Agarwal, Chairman & Founder, BnW Developments, amongst other key dignitaries.

Aligned with the UAE’s broader vision to establish itself as a global hub for entrepreneurship and innovation, the Tally MSME Honours is a platform for the trailblazers who are actively shaping the dynamic and competitive SME landscape in the region.

Commenting on the occasion, Ms. Nupur Goenka, Executive Director, Tally Solutions, said, “Tally MSME Honours is our way of celebrating the resilience, courage, and impact of small businesses and entrepreneurs. It’s a platform to shine light on their stories, bring them together, and support a community that learns, grows, and creates change—well beyond just the awards.”

Mr. Vikas Panchal, General Manager – MENA, Tally Solutions, added, “The UAE has long been a global hub for enterprise and innovation, and SMEs are at the core of this success. With bold steps being taken by the government to accelerate entrepreneurship and digital transformation, small businesses here are thriving locally while setting benchmarks internationally. Through Tally MSME Honours, we are proud to celebrate the individuals and enterprises that embody this spirit of ambition and excellence, while reaffirming our commitment to supporting their journey ahead.”

This edition is also supported by Pay10, the UAE’s Open Finance pioneer, as the payment partner. Pay10 is an alternative payment method platform that is transforming how merchants get paid. Licensed by the Central Bank of UAE, Pay10 delivers instant settlements and lower transaction costs by leveraging regulated domestic payment rails.

The winners include exceptional businesses from the UAE, including Nouel Catis Omamalin, the man behind Dubai’s viral chocolate and DJ Buddha. Here are the winners across all categories:

Business Maestro : Muneer Al Wafaa of Al Wafaa Group, Satya Kalyan Yerramsetti of Telebu Communications LLC, Nitin Kumar Agarwal of GTGC Technical Services LLC, Abdul Aziz Al Harthy of Flexible Industrial Packages Company (SAOC), and Abu Amir of Missan Group of Companies.

: Muneer Al Wafaa of Al Wafaa Group, Satya Kalyan Yerramsetti of Telebu Communications LLC, Nitin Kumar Agarwal of GTGC Technical Services LLC, Abdul Aziz Al Harthy of Flexible Industrial Packages Company (SAOC), and Abu Amir of Missan Group of Companies. Wonder Woman : Victoria Labdon of The Garden of Knowledge, Joy Elizabeth Buckner of Buckner Education, Dr. Mary Jane Alvero Al Mahdi of Prime Group of Companies, Bhavika Thadani of Priyankara FZC LLC, and Rashmi Gurbaxani of CPME Consulting LLC.

: Victoria Labdon of The Garden of Knowledge, Joy Elizabeth Buckner of Buckner Education, Dr. Mary Jane Alvero Al Mahdi of Prime Group of Companies, Bhavika Thadani of Priyankara FZC LLC, and Rashmi Gurbaxani of CPME Consulting LLC. Tech Transformers : Dhiraj Hinduja of Doctor Cars Auto Repairing Co, Rahisudheen Abu of Trans Ocean Maritime Services LLC, Muhammad Adnan Arshad of Mahnoor Kitchen, Kashif Ahmad Khan of Peko, and Quintin Picardo of TAS Consultants FZ LLC.

: Dhiraj Hinduja of Doctor Cars Auto Repairing Co, Rahisudheen Abu of Trans Ocean Maritime Services LLC, Muhammad Adnan Arshad of Mahnoor Kitchen, Kashif Ahmad Khan of Peko, and Quintin Picardo of TAS Consultants FZ LLC. E-preneur Icon : Pratibha Tiwari of Prasha Lifestyle, Ruchita Singh of Ruchita Nutribakes, Shweta Bora of THEMADEONEARTH LLC, Anupama Gokhale & Batul Tambawala of Upcycle Social Responsibility Projects, and DJ Buddha.

: Pratibha Tiwari of Prasha Lifestyle, Ruchita Singh of Ruchita Nutribakes, Shweta Bora of THEMADEONEARTH LLC, Anupama Gokhale & Batul Tambawala of Upcycle Social Responsibility Projects, and DJ Buddha. NewGen Icon: Pravin Rai of QuicKart General Trading LLC, Nouel Catis Omamalin of Nouel Catis Foodstuff Trading LLC, Mufaddal Vohara of Raj Digital Marketing FZ LLC, Naveen Kumar Reddy Yelluru of TechieMaya FZE, and Rahuul Jashnani of CSRH Fashion Design LLC.

With each passing year, Tally MSME Honours continues to serve as a platform for recognition, inspiration and growth, bringing unsung entrepreneurial heroes to the forefront and celebrating their contributions to the global economy.

About Tally Software Solutions FZCO

Tally Software Solutions FZCO is a pioneer in the business management software industry. Accredited by the FTA and the ZATCA, Tally Solutions has been present in the GCC for the last decade and has helped over 70,000 businesses in the country with their accounting, inventory, and compliance needs. Since its inception in 1986, Tally’s simple yet powerful products have been revolutionizing the way businesses run. Having delivered path-breaking technology consistently for more than 3 decades, Tally symbolizes unmatched innovation and leadership. With the trust of over 2.6 million businesses worldwide, it caters to more than 7 million users across industries in over 100 countries.

