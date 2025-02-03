In line with the "We the UAE 2031" Vision, the summit focused on improving quality of life and advancing specialized care for Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD)

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Takeda, a global biopharmaceutical leader focused on patient care and one of the key players in the Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) space, hosted the IBD Nexus Summit 2025 at Sofitel Dubai the Obelisk. This two-day event aimed to advance IBD patient care by raising awareness, enhancing understanding of the disease, and sharing diverse insights, all with the goal of improving patient outcomes and quality of life.

The summit brought together renowned healthcare professionals and leading experts in the IBD field to focus on advancing patient-centered care, enhancing the understanding of innovative treatments, and addressing the ongoing gaps in IBD care management. Key participants included representatives from the Saudi Gastroenterology Association, the Emirates gastroenterology and hepatology society, prominent IBD experts, and Takeda’s leadership team.

IBD, a common gastrointestinal disease, is characterized by chronic inflammation. The disease prevalence has been steadily increasing, particularly in the Middle East region. As a lifelong condition, IBD causes symptoms like diarrhea, abdominal pain, and fatigue, which can significantly affect both the physical and psychological well-being of patients. The disease also has a profound impact on family and social life, leading to higher rates of anxiety, depression, and other emotional challenges.

Commenting on the success of the event, Prof. Majid Al-Madi, President of the Saudi Gastro Association, said, “The IBD Nexus Summit has been an excellent platform for fostering collaboration and sharing critical knowledge. By bringing together experts from across the region and beyond, we are able to drive the conversation forward and ensure that IBD patients receive the most effective and advanced treatments. This summit reinforces our collective commitment to improving the lives of those affected by this challenging condition.”

“Takeda’s focus on advancing personalized treatment solutions is essential for achieving optimal outcomes and forms the foundation of effective IBD management. I am confident that this emphasis on customizing therapies to address each patient’s unique needs will drive ongoing improvements in IBD care, enabling patients to regain control of their lives and manage their condition more effectively,” said, Dr. Sameer Al Awadhi, President of the Emirates gastroenterology and hepatology society.

Reflecting on the importance of the event, Dr. Khaled Sary, General Manager, West Gulf Cluster, Takeda, stated, “We are proud to have hosted the IBD Nexus Summit, bringing together leading experts to raise awareness about this critical disease, as well as new treatments and insights for managing it. We believe that events like these play a crucial role in spreading global knowledge on early detection, management, and advancements in treatments, all of which play a key role in improving patient outcomes and reducing the impact of IBD.”

“The IBD Nexus Summit provided a unique platform for experts and healthcare professionals to come together and drive meaningful progress in IBD care. At Takeda, we are committed to advancing early diagnosis, supporting innovative treatments, and ensuring that patients receive the best possible care to help restore their normal lives,” said Ahmed Fayed, General Manager East Gulf & Levant, Takeda.

The summit also featured keynote presentations, panel discussions, and expert-led sessions that focused on crucial issues such as early diagnosis, personalized treatment options, and significant advancements in IBD management.

Takeda is committed to transforming the lives of IBD patients by pioneering innovative treatments and advancing the standard of care. As a leader in advancing scientific research in the field of gastroenterology, Takeda continues to push the boundaries of medical science to offer patients afflicted with IBD the best possible care.

About Takeda

Takeda is focused on creating better health for people and a brighter future for the world. We aim to discover and deliver life-transforming treatments in our core therapeutic and business areas, including gastrointestinal and inflammation, rare diseases, plasma-derived therapies, oncology, neuroscience and vaccines. Together with our partners, we aim to improve the patient experience and advance a new frontier of treatment options through our dynamic and diverse pipeline. As a leading values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Japan, we are guided by our commitment to patients, our people and the planet. Our employees in approximately 80 countries and regions are driven by our purpose and are grounded in the values that have defined us for more than two centuries. For more information, visit www.takeda.com.

