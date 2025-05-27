Riyadh – Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, a global speciality and branded multinational pharmaceutical company, launches a new regional headquarters (HQ) in Riyadh, according to a press release.

The Saudi expansion followed a series of Middle East investments in key therapeutic areas to meet the market demands and support Aspen’s growth strategy, which focuses on talent development, localization, and partnerships.

Daniel Vella Friggieri, Regional CEO Europe and Middle East, Aspen Pharmacare, said: “The large-scale changes that have occurred in Saudi Arabia’s healthcare landscape offer us a tremendous opportunity. Aspen’s new regional headquarters in Riyadh ensures that we can fully align with the Kingdom’s healthcare delivery objectives and mutual goal setting under Vision 2030.”

Wesam Nehad, Aspen Pharma RHQ General Manager, commented: “Expanding in Saudi Arabia allows Aspen to build on our already well-established, strong capabilities across the Middle East – namely, an efficient distribution network, operational excellence, and a highly skilled team.”

It is worth indicating that Aspen focuses on marketing and manufacturing a wide range of post-patent, branded medicines and domestic brands covering both hospital and consumer markets through its key business segments.

It wide variety of product types includes steriles, oral solid dose, liquids, semi-solids, biologicals, and active pharmaceutical ingredients.

