Under the patronage of the Minister of Oil and Environment, Special Envoy for Climate Affairs, H.E. Dr. Mohamed bin Mubarak bin Daina, experts address pathways to accelerating MENA’s journey to net zero

Hands-on-learning through climate and ESG workshops delivered by Deloitte, KPMG, Sustainability Group and CFA Society, Bahrain

Manama:– The second edition of Sustainability Forum Middle East, held in the presence of the Minister of Oil and Environment, Special Envoy for Climate Affairs, H.E. Dr. Mohamed bin Mubarak bin Daina, gathered more than 350 business and sustainability leaders in the Kingdom of Bahrain on 8-9 January 2024 focusing on “Achieving Net Zero – Pathways to Accelerating Implementation”.

Following a day of expert-led workshops on 8 January delivered by some of the world’s leading global ESG and climate advisories, the main Forum on 9 January launched with opening remarks from H.E. the Minister, who addressed participants, senior members of the business and diplomatic communities, and media, calling for even greater collaboration and more decisive action on the energy and economic transition ahead of us.

Commenting, His Excellency said, “In his opening remarks, His Excellency Dr. Mohammed bin Mubarak bin Daina reaffirmed Bahrain's continued implementation of national projects, environmental programs, and initiatives developed by the Kingdom's leadership to achieve sustainable development goals and fulfill the Kingdom of Bahrain's climate commitments, as well as national strategic plans based on international best practices and standards.”

Mark Thomas, Group Chief Executive Officer, Bapco Energies, a Strategic Partner of the Forum, and the integrated energy company leading the energy transition in the Kingdom of Bahrain, delivered the Forum’s keynote.

Mr. Thomas, addressing attendees, said, “Sustainability Forum Middle East serves as a regional platform for promoting dialogue, collaboration, and driving climate action towards a more sustainable future. We are beginning a transformative era driven by green technology and innovation, prompting systemic change that will span decades. Our region's commitment to achieving net-zero targets is showcased through sovereign ambition, robust private and public sector engagement, embracing cutting-edge technologies, and mobilizing substantial human and financial capital, shaping a legacy that aligns with global climate goals.”

The Forum featured a day of engaging panel discussions with more than 40 expert speakers from around the world taking part including those from MENA, Europe, UK, US, Australia, Brazil and India. They covered a range of topics critical to MENA’s net-zero journey including essential collaborations between government and the private sector, outcomes of COP 28 and the implications for MENA climate action, funding and capital requirements, energy transition and the growth of renewables, future cities, resilient and sustainable supply chains, and the regulations required to accelerate the journey for businesses across sectors.

Speakers represented a diverse group of private and public sector organisations and regional and international companies including: Acwa Power, Alba, APM Terminals Bahrain, ASRY, Bank ABC, Bapco Energies, BASREC, Boston Consulting Group, Central Bank of Bahrain, Saudi Exchange, IFRS Foundation, Deloitte, EY-Parthenon, Supreme Council for Environment, Bahrain, Electricity & Water Authority, Bahrain, Expo City Dubai, HSBC, Infracorp, KPMG, Lucid Motors, Red Sea Global, Standard Chartered Bank, Zu'bi & Partners, among others.

Concluding, Ms. Laila Danesh, Managing Director at FinMark Communications, the Forum’s founder and organiser, said, “We’re delighted with the success of the second edition of Sustainability Forum Middle East. We thank our committed partners for their ongoing support and their leadership on climate action. We’re also grateful to the diverse group of experts and speakers that took part again this year. Throughout the remainder of 2024, we will continue to host events around the region, promoting high-level engagement, dialogue and skills building required for a low-carbon future. This is a complex transition ahead of us, but one that holds great opportunities through collaboration, innovation, and dedication to sustainable development and growth.”

The Forum was held with the support of Lead Partners: Bank ABC and Infracorp, Strategic Partners: Tamkeen, Bapco Energies and Standard Chartered Bank, Forum Partners: APM Terminals Bahrain, Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard (Asry), Zu’bi & Partners, The Bahrain Ship Repairing and Engineering Company (BASREC) and American Chamber of Commerce, Bahrain, Official Carrier: Gulf Air Group Media Partners: Asharq Business with Bloomberg, BFT and OGN.

