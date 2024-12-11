Manama- Sustainability Forum Middle East today announced Boston Consulting Group (BCG), a global leader in management consulting, as a Forum Partner for its upcoming third edition. The Forum, which is set to attract over 400 regional business leaders, policymakers, and sustainability experts, will take place on January 28-29, 2025, in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Held in the presence of H.E. Dr. Mohamed bin Mubarak Bin Daina, Minister of Oil and Environment, Special Envoy for Climate Affairs, and with the support of the Supreme Council for Environment, the Forum will focus on “Mobilizing Action and Investment for Climate and Energy Resilience.” This year’s agenda is designed to mobilize impactful collaborations and outline investment-driven strategies to enhance climate resilience and energy sustainability across the region.

BCG’s partnership with the Forum builds on its active role in advancing decarbonization and sustainability initiatives across the Middle East. Leveraging its expertise in sustainability and deep understanding of regional dynamics, BCG works closely with businesses and governments to develop transformative strategies that align with net-zero goals. This collaboration reflects BCG’s dedication to addressing global climate priorities and fostering actionable progress toward a low-carbon future.

"Boston Consulting Group is honored to partner with the Sustainability Forum Middle East to advance Bahrain's climate action agenda. As we work toward limiting global warming to 1.5°C, we're focused on helping organizations develop actionable strategies that balance the rapid scaling of climate solutions with innovative approaches to energy transformation. This partnership will be instrumental in supporting Bahrain's public and private sectors in embracing decarbonization and sustainable development while ensuring energy security and resilience in an increasingly challenging climate," says Giuseppe Bonaccorsi, Managing Director and Partner, Head of the Climate & Sustainability Practice at BCG Middle East.”

Ms. Laila Danesh, Managing Director of FinMark Communications, the Forum’s Founder and Organiser, added: “We are happy to welcome BCG as a Forum Partner for our 2025 edition. Their leadership and expertise in sustainability and decarbonization make them a valuable collaborator in driving forward regional efforts to address climate challenges and explore actionable pathways to a low-carbon future. We look forward to their insights enriching the Forum's discussions.”

The Forum’s 2025 edition is supported by Strategic Partner National Bank of Bahrain, Forum Partners: Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C., Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard, Benefit, Environment Arabia, Foulath Holding and Media Partners: Asharq Business with Bloomberg, BFT Media, OGN, and Sustainable Finance Daily.

About Sustainability Forum Middle East

Sustainability Forum Middle East is a regional platform for promoting understanding and driving climate action on the part of the private sector, whose embracing of decarbonisation and the promotion of nature-based solutions is critical to meeting the net-zero and sustainability ambitions of the MENA countries. Annually, the Forum hosts a two-day Forum (next edition in January 2025) featuring expert-led workshops and high-level dialogue, as well as a series of roundtable events held across the region that delve into subjects critical to the drive towards decarbonisation and sustainable development of the MENA economies.