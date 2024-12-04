Manama – December – Sustainability Forum Middle East is pleased to announce Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba), the world’s largest aluminium smelter on one site, as a Forum Partner for its upcoming third edition, scheduled for January 28-29, 2025, in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The Forum, to be held in the presence of H.E. Dr. Mohamed bin Mubarak Bin Daina, Minister of Oil and Environment and Special Envoy for Climate Affairs, and with the support of the Supreme Council for Environment, this year focuses on "Mobilizing Action and Investment for Climate and Energy Resilience." Alba's continued collaboration with the Forum for a second year underscores its leadership in sustainability and commitment to reducing carbon emissions, in line with Bahrain's objective of achieving net-zero emissions by 2060.

Alba leads the way in sustainable development through its comprehensive ESG Roadmap, launched in 2022, which focusses on six priority areas to include decarbonisation, green energy and circular economy. The Company has invested heavily into numerous environment, sustainable and socio-economic development projects that have had a positive impact on the society.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Ali Al Baqali, Chief Executive Officer of Alba, stated, "As a global leader in aluminium production, we are committed to making decisions today that pave the way for a better tomorrow. Our participation in the Sustainability Forum Middle East reflects our unwavering commitment to advancing sustainable practices. Through this platform, we look forward to engaging with industry leaders and experts to drive impactful solutions that will shape a sustainable future for Bahrain and the region.”

Ms. Laila Danesh, Managing Director of FinMark Communications and the Forum Founder and Organiser, added, "We are delighted to welcome Alba as a Forum Partner. Alba's dedication to sustainable practices and its leadership in reducing carbon emissions align with our mission to promote action and collaboration across all industries to reach regional net-zero goals. Alba’s participation will again enrich our discussions and draw on concrete real-world examples of how innovative companies are tacking climate challenges.”

The Forum's 2025 agenda encompasses themes central to advancing the region's net-zero journey, including financing strategies, policy developments, technological advancements, and more. The two-day event will feature keynote addresses, panel discussions, and practical workshops designed to raise awareness, foster collaboration, and mobilize action and investment toward regional climate and energy resilience.

The Forum’s 2025 edition is supported by: Strategic Partner National Bank of Bahrain; Forum Partners: Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard, Benefit, Environment Arabia; and Media Partners: Asharq Business with Bloomberg, BFT Media, OGN, and Sustainable Finance Daily.

About Sustainability Forum Middle East

Sustainability Forum Middle East is a regional platform dedicated to promoting understanding and driving climate action within the private sector. The Forum emphasizes the importance of decarbonization and nature-based solutions to meet the net-zero and sustainability ambitions of MENA countries. Annually, the Forum hosts a two-day event featuring expert-led workshops and high-level dialogues, alongside a series of roundtable events across the region that delve into subjects critical to decarbonization and the sustainable development of MENA economies.

