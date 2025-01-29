Manama: The third edition of Sustainability Forum Middle East was launched today running the 28th and 29th of January in the presence of H.E. Dr. Mohamed bin Mubarak Bin Daina, Minister of Oil and Environment, Special Envoy for Climate Affairs, and with the support of the Supreme Council for Environment. It opened with participation from more than 400 business leaders, policymakers, and sustainability experts, gathered to discuss the strategies for aligning business models with climate action, scaling climate finance, advancing policy and regulatory frameworks, fostering innovation, and accelerating technological advancements.

H.E. Dr. Mohamed bin Mubarak Bin Daina highlighted that the launch of this forum builds on its local, regional, and international successes. He emphasized Bahrain's commitment to supporting initiatives that promote national partnerships and international cooperation across various areas of sustainable development. He underscored the importance of collaboration, investment, and decisive action to accelerate the energy transition and achieve the decarbonization goals of the MENA region.

H.E. also stressed the need to continue efforts to enhance cooperation, coordination, and knowledge exchange between countries and organizations to combat climate change, adapt to its impacts, and mitigate its causes. He reaffirmed Bahrain's commitment to international climate and sustainability agreements, wishing for the Forum’s success and impactful recommendations.

The Forum featured a day of engaging discussions, bringing together 50+ leading speakers from across MENA, Europe, the UK, US, Brazil and beyond. Experts covered a range of topics essential to achieving regional net-zero ambition.

On January 29, the Forum is hosting a series of expert-led workshops, delivered by leading global management consultancies and specialist regional ESG and sustainability advisory firms. These sessions will provide participants with the tools and expertise needed to develop effective sustainability strategies, enhance climate-related financial disclosures, and advance decarbonization initiatives.

