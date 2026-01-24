Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – Sustainability Forum Middle East (SFME) today announced Tabreed, a global leader in energy-efficient district cooling and sustainable cooling infrastructure, as a Lead Partner for its fourth edition, taking place on 27–28 January 2026 at the Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay, in the presence of H.E. Dr. Mohamed bin Mubarak Bin Daina, Minister of Oil and Environment, Special Envoy for Climate Affairs, Kingdom of Bahrain, and with the support of the Supreme Council for Environment.

The 2026 edition of Sustainability Forum Middle East will be held under the theme “Advancing Alignment, Innovation, and Implementation for Energy and Climate Transformation” and is expected to convene more than 500 regional and international leaders, including ministers, regulators, financial institutions, corporates, investors, and global experts. The programme will open with a special address by H.E. Jasem Mohamed Al Budaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, followed by a keynote by H.E. Dr. Mahmoud Mohieldin, UN Special Envoy on Financing the 2030 Agenda, setting the regional and global context for advancing energy and climate transformation.

Tabreed joins the Forum as a Lead Partner reflecting its role in delivering reliable, lower-carbon cooling solutions to major developments across the Middle East and beyond. District cooling is critical in reducing electricity demand, improving energy efficiency, and supporting national decarbonisation strategies in hot-climate economies.

Tabreed Bahrain has maintained a strong operational presence for more than two decades, supplying district cooling services to some of the Kingdom’s most prominent developments. The company supports energy efficiency and emissions reduction across mixed-use, commercial, and waterfront developments, reinforcing its role as a trusted infrastructure partner aligned with Bahrain’s sustainability and energy-transition priorities.

Commenting on the partnership, Ali AlRumaihi, Country Manager, Tabreed Bahrain, said, “We are pleased to join Sustainability Forum Middle East as a Lead Partner for its 2026 edition. District cooling is a proven, scalable solution that supports energy efficiency, emissions reduction, and

long-term urban sustainability. Through our operations in Bahrain and across the region, Tabreed remains committed to supporting national sustainability objectives while delivering reliable infrastructure that underpins economic growth. We look forward to contributing to the Forum’s discussions and advancing practical solutions for energy and climate transformation.”

Adding, Zahraa Taher, Managing Director of FinMark Communications and founder of Sustainability Forum Middle East, said, “Tabreed’s leadership in delivering energy-efficient cooling infrastructure and its long-standing presence in Bahrain make it a natural Lead Partner for the Forum’s fourth edition. As the region focuses on implementation and delivery, Tabreed brings real-world experience in deploying solutions at scale, and we are pleased to welcome them as a key partner for Sustainability Forum Middle East 2026.”

Discussions at the 4th edition will span national vision and policy alignment, sustainable and transition finance, energy transition and industrial decarbonisation, climate policy and regulation, carbon and biodiversity markets, AI and emerging technologies, venture and climate innovation, and capacity-building for implementation.

The 2026 edition will also feature a strengthened workshop programme delivered by leading global organisations, with sessions led by KPMG on net zero and responsible sourcing, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on carbon markets and Article 6 mechanisms, and Anthesis Group on sustainability, reputation, and value creation.

The 2026 edition of Sustainability Forum Middle East is supported by Lead Partners: SAFA and BBK; Strategic Partners: United Nations Development Programme, Bank ABC, Standard Chartered Bank, and Gulf International Bank; Forum Partners: Aluminium Bahrain, National Bank of Bahrain, Boston Consulting Group, Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard (ASRY), Bahrain Ship Repair & Engineering Company (BASREC), Gulf Aluminium Rolling Mill Company (GARMCO), American Chamber of Commerce Bahrain (AmCham Bahrain), and Gulf Air; Supporting Partners: Tamkeen, Hassan Radhi & Associates, GFH, and United Enterprises; Learning Partner: Strathclyde University and Impact for Learning & Development; and Media Partners: Arab News, Al Ayam, OGN, Trade Arabia, BFT Media, and The Butterfly Effect.

For more information on the Forum, workshops, and registration, please visit sustainmideast.com

