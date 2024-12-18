Manama – Sustainability Forum Middle East today announced the American Chamber of Commerce Bahrain (AmCham Bahrain) as a Forum Partner for its upcoming third edition, scheduled to take place on January 28-29, 2025, Manama. The event is once again being held in the presence of H.E. Dr. Mohamed bin Mubarak Bin Daina, Minister of Oil and Environment, Special Envoy for Climate Affairs, and with the support of the Supreme Council for Environment.

Focusing on “Mobilizing Action and Investment for Climate and Energy Resilience,” the Forum is set to convene over 400 regional business leaders, policymakers, and sustainability experts. Over the course of two days, attendees will take part in high-level keynote addresses, engaging panel discussions, and hands-on workshops designed to provide actionable insights and foster collaborative strategies for advancing climate action, strengthening energy resilience, and driving sustainability across the region.

AmCham Bahrain’s renewed collaboration with Sustainability Forum Middle East highlights its pivotal role in strengthening Bahrain’s position as a hub for sustainable economic innovation and its position as an advocate for enhancing regional and international business ties through strategic partnerships such as this.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Qays H. Zu’bi, President of AmCham Bahrain, said, “At AmCham Bahrain, we believe that sustainability and economic growth go hand in hand. Partnering with the Forum reflects our dedication to creating opportunities for businesses to lead in driving impactful climate action. This platform allows us to foster critical connections and inspire meaningful progress that benefits the region and beyond.”

Ms. Laila Danesh, Managing Director of FinMark Communications, the Forum’s Founder and Organiser, added: “We are delighted to have AmCham Bahrain join us for a third consecutive year as a Forum Partner. AmCham Bahrain’s role in fostering collaboration between the Kingdom’s business community and global stakeholders makes it a natural fit for the Forum. Their support strengthens our platform, enabling us to drive awareness and progress on sustainability and climate action across the region.”

The Forum’s 2025 edition is supported by Strategic Partner National Bank of Bahrain, Forum Partners: Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C., Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard (Asry), Benefit, Boston Consulting Group, Environment Arabia, Foulath Holding, and Media Partners: Asharq Business with Bloomberg, BFT Media, OGN, and Sustainable Finance Daily.

For more information on the Forum and how to partner or register, please contact info@sustainmideast.com or call +973 17 749759.

About Sustainability Forum Middle East

Sustainability Forum Middle East is a regional platform for promoting understanding and driving climate action on the part of the private sector, whose embracing of decarbonisation and the promotion of nature-based solutions is critical to meeting the net-zero and sustainability ambitions of the MENA countries. Annually, the Forum hosts a two-day Forum (next edition in January 2025) featuring expert-led workshops and high-level dialogue, as well as a series of roundtable events held across the region that delve into subjects critical to the drive towards decarbonisation and sustainable development of the MENA economies.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Zahraa Taher

Managing Director

FinMark Communications

Email: info@sustainmideast.com