The 14th edition of DIFC’s Art Nights, advised by Habroosh Art Foundation, under the theme of ‘Sustainability: Art for a Better World’ took place from November 10-11, 2022.

Featuring works by local and international artists showcasing their artistic expressions, the event was an opportunity for industry leaders and art enthusiasts to play a part in the discussion about sustainability in the art world, which will continue to be the focus through to next year when the UAE hosts COP28.

For the first time, DIFC Art Nights, hosted a well-attended panel discussion on Art as an Investment led by art industry experts – Meagan Kelly Horsman, Managing Director for Christie’s Middle East and North Africa; Gilles Dylan, CEO & President of Opera Gallery Group; and Sylvain P. Gaillard, Director of Opera Gallery.

During the discussion, the panel emphasised the steady ROI seen in art investments, noting that that if the right art is purchased at the right price, the investment is likely to make more solid returns than in the S&P 500. The panel also discussed investment trends for the UAE to invest in ultra-contemporary art, reflecting the youthful demographic of the Emirates.

Visitors to DIFC Art Nights were presented with a diversity of artistic expressions, from mixed media art created by using recycled jeans and bottle caps by artist Deniz Sagdic to the world of the Metaverse where the individual can experience being transformed into the artistic pieces.

During DIFC Art Nights Christie’s hosted an exhibition by Claude & François-Xavier Lalanne, whilst Opera Gallery showcased museum-scale art pieces and offered visitors a tour of the gallery under the theme 'exceptional works from modern masters and contemporary art'.

Supporting Dubai’s art movement and positioning the city as a leading art hub in the region continues to remain important to DIFC.

