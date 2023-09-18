Dubai, UAE: The Board of Trustees of the UAE Water Foundation (Suqia UAE) held its second meeting of 2023. The meeting was chaired by HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of Trustees. The meeting was attended by the board members: HE Fahad Abdelrahman bin Sultan, Deputy Secretary-General for Development and International Cooperation at Emirates Red Crescent and Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees at Suqia; HE Dr Arif Al Hammadi, Executive Vice President of the Khalifa University of Science and Technology; HE Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for International Development Affairs; HE Dr Ahmed Ali Murad, Associate Provost for Research at UAE University; Nasser Lootah, Executive Vice President of Generation at DEWA; Waleed Bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development & Excellence at DEWA; Mohammed Abdulkareem Al Shamsi, Acting Executive Director of Suqia UAE; and Humaid Abdulla Al Hammadi, Acting Secretary of the Board.

“At Suqia UAE, under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, we work in line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to consolidate the UAE’s position and excellence as a global capital for humanitarian work. This is achieved by extending a helping hand to our fellow humans and enhancing our effective partnerships to support those in need everywhere. Our work supports the realisation of the 6th Goal of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), ‘Ensure availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all.’ Since its establishment in March 2015 until the end of 2022, Suqia has positively impacted the lives of more than 13.6 million people in 37 countries worldwide, by implementing more than 1,000 sustainable water projects around the world,” said Al Tayer.

During the meeting, the board members reviewed updates on the developmental and humanitarian projects implemented by Suqia outside the UAE in collaboration with its strategic partners. The meeting also highlighted the positive impact of Suqia’s Ramadan campaign 2023, to distribute water bottles to labourers’ accommodations, needy families, mosques and Ramadan tents for fasting people across the UAE, in cooperation with Mai Dubai and 14 local associations and charities in the UAE, during the Holy Month of Ramadan. A total of 335,343 cartons of drinking water bottles from Mai Dubai were distributed during the campaign. Moreover, Suqia provided relief for those affected by earthquakes in Syria, in collaboration with the Emirates Red Crescent and Mai Dubai by providing 40,000 cartons of drinking water bottles.

