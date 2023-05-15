DUBAI, UAE – Superior Essex Communications, a leading communications cabling manufacturer in North America, and AEM Precision Cable Test, a developer of field test equipment to support a wide range of smart building technologies, will team up to present “Sustainable Technology Innovations and Solutions for Smart Buildings” at the Development of ICT Conference and Exhibition on Tuesday, May 16, 14:30-18:00, at the Habtoor Grand Resort, in Dubai.

Paul Weintraub, head of international development for Superior Essex Communications, and Werner Heeren, AEM Precision Cable Test vice president of Europe, Middle East and Africa, will combine their more than 50 years of industry experience to demonstrate sustainable design solutions for advanced networks enabling sustainable technology in smart buildings of today and tomorrow. This masterclass will engage attendees with novel information and interactive sessions to educate them on sustainability, smart buildings, and Power-over-Ethernet technologies.

Data consumption continues to increase as the number of Internet users and connected devices expand. According to Statista, Internet users will access 180 zettabytes in 2025 This will put a strain on power supply and bandwidth requirements that require innovative and sustainable solutions to overcome. The seminar discussed the ways data communications professionals can meet those demands.

Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) technology uses ethernet cables to power remote devices while also transmitting bi-directional data. These powered devices are interconnected not only to each other but also back to a central command point. This benefit is vital for smart buildings with distributed building services technologies, which include devices like security cameras, lighting systems, occupancy sensors, VoIP call boxes, access points, and gates. This convergence provides better control and facilities management of all technology systems, ensuring a safer and more secure campus, building and occupancy.

“PoE is a logical, sustainable and ready-to-implement future-ready solution to grow with the increasing demand for smart and sustainable technology solutions,” explains Weintraub. “About 80% of the buildings that will exist in 2050 already exist, so we have to find ways to make these existing buildings smarter and more efficient now so they can adapt as we grow.”

“By ensuring proper installation of PoE cabling systems and devices, we decrease excess energy use in buildings,” says Heeren. “These sustainable solutions increase the value of the building, help the business’ bottom line, and reduces the strain of the electrical system.”

The masterclass and conference welcome reception are sponsored by MHT Technologies, a smart building software-based solution developer.

Superior Essex, MHT and AEM will be on the trade show floor displaying their products. Superior Essex and MHT will exhibit at booth E20-21 and AEM in booth S10.