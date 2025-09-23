The Sultanate of Oman, represented by the Supervisory Team for the Promotion of Omani Products “OPEX”, has commenced its participation in the 59th edition of Marmomac International Exhibition for Natural Stone, Architectural Design and Stone Industry Technologies in Verona, Italy. The event brings together more than 1,400 companies from 50 countries worldwide.

Khalid Al Salehi, Director General of Marketing and Commercial Affairs at Madayn, noted that the total market value of companies exhibiting at Marmomac this year exceeds RO 4.6 billion. “Marmomac has become the foremost global reference for tracking developments in natural stone, granite, and marble industries and related technologies. The exhibition features the largest international platform for analysing global trends in this sector, enabling the Sultanate of Oman to maximise the value of its participation and create substantial opportunities for the participating Omani government bodies, companies and factories,” he stated.

Al Salehi pointed out that the marble sector is among the key sectors with high demand for investment across Madayn’s industrial cities. “Madayn is currently home to 69 marble projects on an area of over 1.4 million sqm with a total investment volume surpassing RO 71 million. Our aim at Marmomac is to attract and localise new investments in the Sultanate of Oman, build strategic partnerships with international companies seeking expansion, and capitalise on Oman’s strategic location,” he added.

He added that the Sultanate of Oman’s pavilion this year features four government bodies, comprising Madayn, Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, Ministry of Energy and Minerals, and Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Six leading Omani companies and factories are also participating, which include Al Nasr Marble, Al Ajmi Marble, Al Shanfari Marble, Al Asriyah Marble, Al Hilal Marble, and Muscat Leading Marble.

Adolfo Rebughini, General Manager of Veronafiere – the organiser of Marmomac – commented: “The Sultanate of Oman’s participation confirms the exhibition’s role as a global meeting point that bridges large-scale investment programmes with stone industry companies, combining innovation with expansion into new markets. In fact, the exhibition does not only offer a commercial platform but also a global stage shaping the future of the industry.”

Rebughini referred to a study by Nomisma for Marmomac, stating that the Sultanate of Oman currently accounts for 2% of natural stone imports in the Arabian Peninsula, while Italy represents around 3% of its exports to the region. “These figures highlight significant growth potential for Italy exports, driven by the integration of local mineral resources – such as marble, limestone and gypsum – with foreign investments aimed at strengthening the value chain and supporting the circular economy,” he added.

On her part, Lubna Al Harthi, Export Development Director at the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, emphasised that the participation in Marmomac reflects the ongoing efforts to enhance the global presence of Omani products. “As one of the world’s largest specialised exhibitions for marble and natural stone, Marmomac offers a key opportunity to highlight the competitiveness and capabilities of Omani companies, explore investment partnerships, and exchange expertise with global leaders in the sector,” she said, adding: “OPEX aims to boost opportunities for Oman’s non-oil exports and reinforce the Sultanate’s position as a regional hub for stone trade and industry, in line with Oman Vision 2040 for economic diversification and increased local value addition.”

The Sultanate’s participation in Marmomac 2025 forms part of the annual OPEX plan, implemented by the team represented by Madayn, Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the SMEs Development Authority (Riyada). The plan aims to diversify export channels, expand the global footprint of Omani products, and support Omani companies, including the SMEs, in accessing new markets and inking international business partnerships.