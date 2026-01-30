Sharjah, UAE: His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council (SMC), witnessed the opening of Xposure International Photography Festival, marking the beginning of the festival’s landmark 10th edition under the theme “A Decade of Visual Storytelling”.

Organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), Xposure 2026 runs from 29 January to 4 February 2026 at Aljada, Sharjah, bringing together more than 420 world-renowned photographers, filmmakers, visual artists, and storytellers for one of the world’s most ambitious celebrations of photography, film, and visual culture.

The opening ceremony and inaugural talks set the tone for the week ahead, one rooted in humanity, responsibility, and the power of images to document the world and deepen our understanding of it..

Images that shape content and conscience

In his opening address, His Excellency Tariq Saeed Allay, Director General of SGMB, reflected on the evolving role of imagery in a world increasingly shaped by algorithms and speed. “Art does not settle, it also beautifies reality,” Allay said. “In an age of algorithms, we must ask: is the image merely a result, or is it a complete story?”

He emphasised that photography’s greatest value lies in intention. “It is about creating images that improve consciousness and touch the soul, where innovation meets conscience, technology meets wisdom.” Allay concluded by underscoring Xposure’s enduring mission: “The image should remain a space for humanity, a bridge between what we see, what we feel, and what we choose to take responsibility for.”

Culture as a shared language

Delivering the Guest of Honour’s address, His Excellency Haris Doukas, Mayor of Athens, spoke passionately about the role of visual storytelling in strengthening global understanding. “Photography allows us to see what might otherwise remain unseen, and to hear voices that might otherwise remain unheard,” said Doukas. Highlighting the growing cultural partnership between Athens and Sharjah, Doukas praised Xposure’s international reach and its role as a global platform for dialogue, and also Sharjah’s commitment to making culture accessible to all.



Visual stories that change everything

The opening session continued with a powerful fireside chat titled “Visual Stories that Change Everything”, featuring Sanford Climan, President of Entertainment Media Ventures and a veteran producer behind landmark films including The Aviator, Ali, and Boyz n the Hood, in conversation with Virgin Radio Dubai’s RJ Kris Fade. Addressing the existing deluge of digital content, Climan emphasised the critical role of authentic image-making. “We are flooded with an enormous amount of text, micro videos and sometimes false information, or at least we don’t know what is right and what is not right," he observed.

Addressing the rise of AI and short-form content, Climan offered a nuanced perspective. “AI is a tool. It can help us edit, research, even inspire. But the spark - empathy, emotion, the human moment - that still belongs to us.” He warned that in an age of algorithms, emotional truth matters more than ever. “High tech demands high touch,” Climan said. “And when you walk through Xposure, you feel that human touch in every image.”

He emphasised the irreplaceable nature of human creativity. “I think we can never lose human empathy. There is something embedded in our neurons, as opposed to processing chips - they work biologically, organically, chemically, electrically, in ways that computers don’t.”

Fade closed the chat by reflecting on the festival’s growing global impact, calling Xposure “not just a regional success, but a gift to the world of visual storytelling.”

Tracing displacement, dignity, and hope through art and photography

The second fireside chat, “A Visual Dialogue: Human Stories Through Modern Art and Contemporary Photography,” featured Sheikh Sultan bin Sooud Al Qassemi, Founder of Barjeel Art Foundation, in conversation with acclaimed photographer Muhammed Muheisen.

Sheikh Sultan said that artists across the Arab world have long used visual art to document exile and displacement, creating enduring records of collective memory and lived experience. Introducing works depicting Palestinian refugees after 1948, Sheikh Sultan spoke about artists who chose to document exile when few platforms were available to them. “When they had the chance to exhibit, they chose to show the journey of refugees,” he noted, pointing to recurring images of families, children, and forced movement that continue to resonate today.

Muheisen reflected on his transformative experience documenting refugee journeys. “There is no better way to tell the story than being a part of it, and you will never actually be a part of it, because at the end of the day, you’re not a refugee and you have somewhere to go back to,” he explained.

Speaking about the emotional power of images, Muheisen said that: “Every picture has a voice in it. It’s a silent voice, and it has a soul. If a picture doesn't manage to touch your soul and move you, it failed," he stated. He also emphasised the human dimension of his work. "We are humans taking pictures of other human beings. When I look at this photograph, I see struggle, I see courage, I see determination. And this is where the artist succeeded in delivering that message. And this is what I do my best to share with the world.”

After the conclusion of the opening ceremony, His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi toured the festival grounds, accompanied by His Excellency Haris Doukas, Mayor of Athens, where they visited the Guest of Honour pavilion and viewed a selection of artworks and exhibitions reflecting Greece’s rich visual and cultural heritage. The pavilion contributed to enriching artistic and cultural dialogue between Sharjah and Athens.

The tour also included a visit to The Big Heart Foundation, which presented His Highness with a photographic publication documenting a number of humanitarian milestones in which he has taken part. His Highness further visited the Sharjah Youth pavilion and explored the “A Journey from the Creativity of Sharjah” pavilion, which featured interactive photographs and creative videos showcasing several locations across the emirate, enhanced by immersive sound effects.

During the tour, His Highness viewed a number of participating exhibitions and artworks, listening to presentations by photographers, filmmakers, and visual artists who shared insights into their experiences and the projects on display.

A decade of visual storytelling

Now in its 10th edition, Xposure International Photography Festival 2026 features more than 95 exhibitions and 3,200 artworks, alongside 126 talks, 72 workshops, 280 portfolio reviews, and a comprehensive trade show spotlighting the latest innovations in photography and filmmaking.

As the opening session made clear, Xposure is a meeting point for ideas, cultures, generations, and voices from around the world.

