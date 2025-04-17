United Arab Emirates – Dubai: The 21st edition of IPS 2025 concluded successfully yesterday. Organised by Dubai Land Department (DLD) at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the three-day event attracted a significant turnout of visitors, investors, decision-makers, and real estate professionals from the UAE and around the world.

IPS 2025 garnered widespread acclaim and marked a major success, drawing 30,720 visitors from 174 countries and reaffirming its status as a leading international platform that unites the most prominent players in the real estate sector.

The exhibition showcased 300+ local and international real estate exhibitors representing countries such as the United States, Indonesia, Mexico, Poland, Greece, China, Spain, Georgia, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and the Sultanate of Oman. The event fostered cross-border collaboration, strengthened global partnerships, and opened new avenues for business and innovation.

261 speakers and experts participated in more than 100 panel discussions and workshops offering valuable insights and perspectives on the future of real estate.

Representatives of participating real estate companies expressed strong satisfaction with their involvement in IPS 2025, with many already eager to secure larger exhibition spaces for the next edition. Their enthusiasm reflects the event’s high level of engagement and the promising business opportunities it created.

Exhibitors also praised the diverse profile of visitors—from prospective buyers to serious investors—which led to the conclusion of direct deals during the event, with expectations of further agreements to follow in the coming weeks.

IPS 2025 saw a distinguished presence from government entities, international organisations, and industry experts, offering an ideal platform for knowledge exchange and dialogue on key future trends shaping the global real estate market.

The specialised conferences and exhibition featuring panel discussions and high-level forums further enriched the experience. Notably, the Institutional Investors Conference explored strategic investment opportunities, while the IPS Women Conference addressed women’s empowerment and leadership in the sector. These events added significant intellectual depth and opened new pathways for future collaboration and partnerships.

Commenting on the successful conclusion of the exhibition, Majid Al Marri, CEO of the Real Estate Registration Sector at Dubai Land Department and Chairman of the IPS Organizing Committee, stated: “The organisation of IPS 2025 falls within our commitment to strengthening Dubai’s position as a leading global hub for innovation and real estate investment. This is in line with the efforts of Dubai Land Department to provide an integrated and secure regulatory environment that enhances trust and supports sustainable growth. The exhibition has provided an effective platform to showcase the latest real estate solutions and services and share global best practices in registering and documenting real estate transactions, contributing to strengthening transparency and ease of doing business. The event also aligns with the emirate’s efforts to achieve the objectives of the Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033 by supporting digital initiatives, stimulating investment attraction, and creating new opportunities for knowledge exchange and cooperation between various global real estate markets.”

For his part, Dawood Al Shezawi, President of IPS, said: “We are proud of what we have achieved this year, not only in terms of numbers and participation but in terms of the quality and depth of discussions and the real opportunities generated during the exhibition days. At IPS, we aim to provide a global platform that brings together project developers, investors, and policymakers, and we always strive to expand the horizons of cooperation between emerging and developed markets. We work to ensure that each edition of the exhibition represents a new step towards effectively connecting global exhibitors and regional investors, focusing on innovation and sustainability as key elements for the future of the real estate sector.”

The event also featured the participation of senior officials from Dubai Land Department as speakers during the Chinese Press Conference, held on the final day of the exhibition. The conference aimed to introduce Chinese investors to the wealth of opportunities in Dubai’s real estate market while highlighting DLD’s key initiatives that enhance the emirate’s global investment appeal.

Dr Mahmoud Al Burai, Director of the Real Estate Policies and Innovation Department, presented the Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033 alongside the REES initiative and the Real Estate Tokenization Project. Maryam Karmostaji, Manager of the Jointly Owned Property Regulatory Section, discussed the role of Owners’ Committees in promoting transparency and effective governance. Yahya Badawi, Head of the Rental Registration Assurance Section, showcased the Smart Rental Index as an innovative tool designed to regulate and support the rental market.

The final day also saw active participation from NAR-INDIA, India’s leading association for real estate professionals. The delegation highlighted the Indian real estate sector’s dynamism and rapid growth, noting that India remains one of the most promising global markets for real estate investment, driven by progressive government reforms and increasing international investor interest.

Commenting on BEYOND Developments’ participation, Adil Taqi, CEO of BEYOND Developments, said: “IPS 2025 reaffirmed Dubai’s position as a global hub for real estate investment, attracting visionary investors from across the world. It was a strategic opportunity to showcase our latest project at Dubai Maritime City, The Mural, our architectural masterpiece that reflects our vision to redefine the future of waterfront living. IPS enabled us to engage with high-caliber investors and share BEYOND’s commitment to creating bold, design-led communities that reflect Dubai’s dynamic growth and global investment appeal.”

Union Properties stand witnessed widespread interaction as the group showcased its prominent project, ‘Takaya,’ a modern residential complex in the heart of Motor City. Ahmed Mashal, Group Digital Marketing Manager, said: “IPS is a prestigious platform and an ideal opportunity to reconnect with the market and strengthen relationships with real estate brokers.”

WUJHA DEVELOPMENT showcased its flagship project, Central 7, the first business destination in Knowledge Oasis Muscat, designed with sustainability at its core to target the LEED Gold certification. The project offers flexible, smart office spaces, coworking facilities, wellness and dining services, and environmentally friendly features such as solar panels and energy-efficient systems.

Another notable exhibitor, DHA City Karachi from Pakistan, promoted its range of sustainable residential developments that blend modern design with environmental responsibility. The company unveiled its latest project, *Indus Hills*, building on the momentum of its previous IPS participation and reflecting its forward-looking vision for urban living.

IPS 2025 concluded its activities by celebrating key achievements in the real estate sector while underscoring the vital role of innovation and excellence in shaping the future of the industry across the region.