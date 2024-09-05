Abu Dhabi, UAE: Under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, fondly known as “The Mother of the Nation”, startAD, the startup accelerator powered by Tamkeen and anchored at NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD), hosted a celebratory event honoring female entrepreneurs from the third edition of the Emirati Women Achievers initiative.

This year’s edition awarded 32 Emirati visionaries contributing to shaping the future of the UAE’s environmental, economic, and social sustainability. They join the ranks of 73 Emirati innovators who are pioneering the future of the government, corporate, and startup domains.

The event was attended by Her Excellency Dr. Maitha Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State; Her Excellency Martina Strong, US Ambassador to the UAE; Rima Al Mokarrab, Chair of Tamkeen and NYU Trustee; Haifa Al Kaylani OBE, President and Founder of the Arab International Women's Forum; Dr. Arlie Petters, Provost of NYUAD; and Nihal Shaikh, Assistant Director of Strategic Projects at startAD.

Her Excellency Dr. Maitha Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State, delivered a keynote address on behalf of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, “The Mother of the Nation”: “Women are an integral part of the human resources that we rely on to build our nation; as women account for half of the market, comprise the majority of talents, and make up half of consumer purchasing decisions. Hence, economic empowerment became a prerequisite for achieving economic growth, with gender balance being one of its most important requirements.”

“Under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE and President of the Presidential Court; along with their Highnesses Members of the Federal Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates, the UAE attaches great importance to the economic empowerment of women,” Her Excellency added.

Praising the achievements of the women in the UAE, Her Excellency said: “I would like to express my pride in women's accomplishments at the economic, social, and environmental levels, in the field of advanced technologies and sciences, as well as in the energy, clean energy and space sectors among many other fields. Throughout their roles, Emirati women have proven their success, sincerity, and perseverance in serving our nation. I extend my sincere compliments to all Emirati women, and wish them further progress and outstanding achievement.”

During the event, startAD launched the Impact Hub for Emirati Women Achievers in alignment with the National Strategy for Empowerment of Emirati Women. Building on the foundations of the Emirati Women Achievers initiative launched by startAD in 2022, it offers long-term support for Emirati Women in business and innovation and invites the community to come on board as patrons, partners, and participants.

The Impact Hub for Emirati Women Achievers aims to equip members of the EWA network, who have reached more than 100 to date, with the skills, tools, resources, and engagements to contribute to driving the UAE’s global cultural, social, and economic leadership. This includes an Ambassadorship track, offering robust tailor-made programming aimed at advancing Emirati women leaders in the corporate, government, and startup sectors to develop and contribute to the nation’s entrepreneurial economy; Bootcamps and Market Access tracks focused on boosting global growth and scaling opportunities for local businesses; a Conscious Investor Fellowship track that will train investors to fuel investments in emerging technologies poised to make social and economic impact; and a robust calendar of networking events that convene professionals, leaders, mentors, and investors from across the ecosystem to foster a growing camaraderie of inspiring female role models, creating a ripple effect of support and opportunities for future generations.

Rima Al Mokarrab, Chair of Tamkeen and NYU Trustee, commented: “The UAE has always championed women. Our wise leadership recognized early on that women are pivotal contributors to our nation’s prosperity, driving advancements across fields from business and technology to the arts, medicine, and science.

We are immensely grateful to HH Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak for her instrumental guidance and investment in empowering Emirati women, who are now running projects worth more than AED 60 billion. The ambition of the Impact Hub for Emirati Women Achievers amplifies that determination.

The Impact Hub for Emirati Women Achievers creates an integrated and sustained approach, combining mentorship, resources, market opportunities, and strategic guidance tailored to each individual. This represents a pivotal step in building a thriving ecosystem where innovation and leadership among Emirati women are not only encouraged, but actively realized,” Al Mokarrab added.

Commenting on the role of the Impact Hub for Emirati Women Achievers, Assistant Director of Strategic Projects at startAD Nihal Shaikh: “Emirati women are shattering the glass ceiling across multiple realms and industries. Today, they are making waves in space research, the nuclear energy industry healthcare, artificial intelligence, and social enterprise sectors. The Impact Hub for Emirati Women Achievers will take a 360-degree approach to upskilling ambitious entrepreneurs and innovators with the skills, tools, resources, and networks to drive their progress. It will offer customized, concrete, and long-term programming tailored to their individual needs, enabling them to actively contribute to the progress of the nation.”

-Ends-

About startAD

startAD is an Abu Dhabi-based accelerator, steering local and global startups to scale in the UAE and beyond. Powered by Tamkeen and anchored at NYU Abu Dhabi, startAD is a new model for innovation that creates customized and impact-driven programs in partnership with stakeholders including governments, corporations, investors, and innovation entities, furthering UAE’s transition into a knowledge-based economy. startAD’s unique sprint accelerator model enables corporations to further innovation by partnering with startups disrupting their core businesses, while equipping startups with the training and opportunity to pilot their solutions with industry leaders.

startAD offers unparalleled business advancement opportunities to local and global tech startups, SMEs, researchers, investors, and youth through an extensive range of programs, state-of-the-art facilities, and a strong global network. Driving innovation in construction, retail, finance, and other priority industries in the UAE, startAD alumni startups have raised USD 270 million in investment, generated USD 220 million in revenue, secured over 80 global pilot projects with corporations, and created over 2500 jobs worldwide.

About Tamkeen

Tamkeen LLC is a company that partners with leading local and international institutions to deliver projects that enrich the social, cultural and educational landscape of the UAE.

About NYU Abu Dhabi

NYU Abu Dhabi is the first comprehensive liberal arts and research campus in the Middle East to be operated abroad by a major American research university. NYU Abu Dhabi has integrated a highly selective program with majors in the sciences, engineering, social sciences, arts, and humanities with a world center for advanced research. Its campus enables students to succeed in an increasingly interdependent world, and to advance cooperation and progress on humanity’s shared challenges. NYU Abu Dhabi’s high-achieving students have come from some 125 countries and speak over 100 languages. Together, NYU's campuses in New York, Abu Dhabi, and Shanghai form the backbone of a unique global university, giving faculty and students opportunities to experience varied learning environments and immersion in other cultures at one or more of the numerous study-abroad sites NYU maintains on six continents.