Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: The Stadiums and Sports Innovation Summit KSA 2025, officially endorsed by the Ministry of Investment (MISA) and managed by Advanced Conferences & Meetings (ACM), concluded this week in Riyadh, reinforcing Saudi Arabia’s momentum in becoming a global hub for sports and entertainment. The third edition of the summit was marked by a key milestone—the signing of a major Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enable the local manufacturing of stadium seating. This move supports the Kingdom’s broader Vision 2030 goals of localising infrastructure, fostering innovation, and creating high-value employment.

The MoU, signed between Ajyal Gulf, Omsi, and MISA, sets the foundation for developing a domestic manufacturing base for stadium seating in Saudi Arabia. The partnership aims to facilitate knowledge transfer, enhance industrial capabilities, and contribute to the sustainable growth of the sports sector.

Speaking of the success of the event, Basim Ibrahim, Ministry of Investment Sport Investments Director, said: “The Stadiums and Sports Innovation Summit KSA has grown into a vital platform that bridges ambition with execution in the Kingdom’s sports and entertainment sector. This year’s edition was especially significant—not just because of the high-level participation and robust dialogue, but because it delivered concrete outcomes, such as the MoU that advances local manufacturing of stadium infrastructure. We are proud to be part of Saudi Arabia’s journey to become a global sports destination. The summit is where partnerships are formed, innovations are showcased, and the foundations are laid for the next generation of smart, sustainable, and fan-centric venues. We look forward to building on this momentum in the years to come.”

Held from 19–20 May 2025 at Hyatt Regency Riyadh Olaya, the summit convened several key stakeholders—including senior government officials, developers, global investors, and technology providers. The second day of the Summit was marked by a standout keynote address by Saad Alshabi, Director of Digital Infrastructure Design and Implementation at the Ministry of Sport, who underscored the critical role of cross-sector collaboration in shaping the stadiums of the future.

Attendees discussed future-ready infrastructure and strategic growth areas across topics such as smart stadium technologies and connected experiences, design and mixed-use developments, digital innovation, sustainable infrastructure, safety and fan engagement strategies as well as inclusion of women in sports, fitness and investment, partnerships, and localisation. They also heard from prominent players across the ecosystem—from sustainability leaders and AV innovators to global design and engineering experts.

Antonio Ferrari, Director of RCF Engineering Support Group said, “The Stadiums and Sports Innovation Summit is a great opportunity to meet professionals in the field and talk about the future of venue sound. At RCF, we’re proud to be part of the conversation, bringing our experience in stadium audio and introducing new solutions like the GTX system.”

Amani Al Moajil, Country Director of KSA Enova said, “As Sustainability Partner for the Stadiums and Sports Innovation Summit, Enova was proud to help shape the conversation around creating future-ready sports infrastructure in the lead-up to the FIFA World Cup 2034. Our presentation showcased the role of integrated energy performance, digital innovation, and smart facilities management in driving both operational excellence and sustainability across stadiums and sports clubs. The summit reflected Saudi Arabia’s strategic direction under Vision 2030—where innovation and efficiency are central to lasting impact.”

This year’s edition was supported by a stellar lineup of sponsors, partners, and exhibitors, including MultiTech, Weytec, Iotblue, apstec systems, Delta, Sunlighten Middle East LLC, Skywave, ESM, Enova, Asset, Gewiss, AlyafGeo, Limonta, RCF, Ajyal Gulf, Omsi, Hypercool, Climatech, Avixa, Pwc, Disguise, Saudi British Joint Business Council, Saudi Business Council, Ozone, and more.

With over 15 new stadiums currently in development across Riyadh, Jeddah, NEOM, and Qiddiya, the Stadiums and Sports Innovation Summit KSA continues to serve as a cornerstone in the Kingdom’s journey to delivering world-class infrastructure in the lead-up to landmark events such as the AFC Asian Cup 2027 and the FIFA World Cup 2034.

For more information on the event and to view the full list of speakers, visit https://stadiumksa.com/

About Stadiums and Sports Innovation Summit KSA

Stadiums and Sports Innovation Summit KSA is a premier gathering of industry experts, thought leaders, and innovators converging to shape the trajectory of sports and stadiums in the Kingdom. With a focus on innovation, technology, and sustainable development, this summit serves as a catalyst for transformative ideas and collaborations. This Summit provides a platform for fostering relationships, exchanging ideas, and exploring partnerships that will shape the future of sports in Saudi Arabia.