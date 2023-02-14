Egypt’s streaming of video game music on Spotify has increased by nearly 280% in three years

Ahmed Santa, Abo El Anwar and Lil Baba collaborate on the official gaming anthem "GG"

Cairo, Egypt: Insomnia Egypt has unveiled a partnership with streaming giant Spotify, which will become the official audio streaming partner for this year’s gaming festival held in Cairo from the 16th to the 18th of February 2023.

With a worldwide community of more than 489 million monthly active listeners, including 205 million subscribers, across more than 180 markets, Spotify has revolutionized music listening forever with its leadership in music recommendation and discovery, offering every music fan a wealth of playlists tailored to their personal tastes, activities and mood. Under this partnership, Egyptian gamers and their fans can enjoy music specially curated for the esports community.

Curated playlists

Gamers can now stream the official playlist for this year's edition of Insomnia, "Insomnia Egypt: Official playlist". Co-curated by Spotify and Insomnia Egypt, the playlist boasts 50 uplifting tracks to enrich the gaming experience. In addition, gaming enthusiasts such as Marwan Serry, Marwan Rehan and Bugza will take over the official playlist throughout the three-day gaming festival. Fans can also stream "Gamers Clan", a new Spotify playlist curated for Egypt’s gaming community.

Insomnia Egypt 2023 anthem

With music being an essential part of the gaming experience, BME, the organizers of the event, released the official anthem for the festival titled "GG", short for Good Game. The zesty anthem features some of Egypt's most vibrant talents, Abo Alanwar, Ahmed Santa and Lil Baba.

"At Spotify, we always aim to be our listeners' audio companion at all times. As Insomnia Egypt’s audio partner, we are excited to bring a world-class audio streaming experience for every gaming mood and moment," said Nicole Aoun, Spotify's Marketing Manager MENA.

According to the Middle East North Africa Games Market report, the MENA region has established itself as a major growth region in the global video games industry. By 2025, the MENA-3 (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and Egypt) game's revenue is expected to reach $3.14 billion. Furthermore, in a report by Pocket Gamer, it is estimated that there are more than 377 million players in the region, a number nearly equal to that of all of Europe combined (386 million) and significantly higher than America (210 million).

"In Egypt alone over the past three years, we have seen nearly a 280% increase in video music streaming among the gaming community on our platform. We expect this growth to continue in the future and audio to play a bigger role in this space," Aoun added.

Commenting on the partnership, Ahmed Elgohary, CEO of BME said: “We’ve partnered with Spotify as Insomnia Egypt’s official and exclusive audio streaming partner to give our gaming community access to the best-curated audio experience. For the first time in 5 years, Insomnia Egypt has an official soundtrack that was premiered on Spotify first, featuring a dynamic duo of two of Egypt's top rap talents, Abo El-Anwar & Ahmed Santa.”

“GG, a heartfelt tribute to the diverse gaming community, honors the unique passions of all types of gamers, from the OG gamers to the streamers, the VR enthusiasts, the anime-loving otakus, the casual players, and the competitive esports players. It's a token of our appreciation for the incredible bond that connects gamers from all over the world.”

Insomnia Egypt Gaming Festival 2023 will host many different activities, including professional esports competitions, VR zone, mobile and indie games, influencers’ meet and greets, cosplay competitions, and new game releases, with a main stage broadcasting the final stages of tournaments.

