Dubai: Spire Solutions, the Middle East & Africa region's preferred security partner & leading Value-Added Distributor (VAD), today announced it will be exhibiting at LEAP 2024, from 4th to 7th March 2024, at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center, Malham, Saudi Arabia. Spire Solutions is set to showcase and demonstrate its niche solutions around cybersecurity, digital, data, and cloud portfolio, to support the technological and digital objectives of the Kingdom.

Amidst Saudi Arabia's profound digital transformation, technology emerges as the prime catalyst, propelling the Kingdom toward a new era of innovation and development. From the establishment of smart cities to the implementation of e-government initiatives, and sustainable projects, Saudi Arabia showcases steadfast support towards digital revolution. With this perspective, Spire Solutions is ready to welcome customers and partners to personally witness the technologies, engage with product experts, and gain a deep understanding of how Spire can support and accelerate business growth.

Mr. Sanjeev Walia, Founder & President at Spire Solutions said, "The frequency of cyberattacks is rapidly increasing, posing imminent threats to innovation and growth. It is crucial, now more than ever, to proactively address these challenges by validating cybersecurity protocols and infrastructure, examining, and implementing best practices, and securing digital systems to stay ahead of potential risks.

In an era where data has become a key player in accelerating business growth, organizations are focusing on maintaining data privacy, security, and governance to protect unauthorized access and comply with regulatory requirements. Besides, businesses operating within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) are bound by the mandates from the National Data Management Office (NDMO) for legal compliance, protecting private data, and upholding public confidence.

We will highlight our blueprint around digital, data, and cybersecurity capabilities using case studies and demo sessions to allow organizations to capture the full value of our niche technologies.”

Spire Solutions will be presenting a suite of breakthrough technologies and cybersecurity solutions at LEAP such as Appranix, a platform to Rebuild Cloud Applications for Resilience, Synopsys, All-in-One AppSec Platform Optimized for DevSecOps, Gurucul, Next-Gen SIEM Solution, Ping Identity, Identity Security for the Global Enterprise, SolarWinds, Trusted Observability, Database, and Service Management Solutions, Alteryx, AI-powered Enterprise Analytics platform, Spire Data, Data’s Full Potential Unlocked with Powerful AI, ML, and Analytics Solutions, Rapid 7, Endpoint to Cloud, Unified Cybersecurity Platform.

Spire Solution’s expertise is grounded in trust and proficiency, reflecting the forward-thinking approach in line with Saudi Arabia's digital goals. By actively participating at LEAP, Spire Solutions reaffirms its dedication to Saudi Vision 2030 by strengthening its focus on the digital ecosystem and its role in enhancing and facilitating the digital transformation of the region.

For more information about Spire Solutions and its presence at LEAP 2024, visit Stand H3.I70 at Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center, Malham, Saudi Arabia, from 4th to 7th March.

About Spire Solutions

Spire Solutions is the Middle East & Africa region’s leading cybersecurity solution provider and value-added distributor (VAD). Spire Solutions is known for solving current and emerging challenges with exclusive distribution rights for some of the world’s best-known solution providers (OEMs). Driven by a strong dedication to customer success, Spire Solutions has built a reputation of being the preferred security partner to CISOs and cybersecurity leaders of several government organizations and enterprises across the region. We’re a thriving multi-national community of highly skilled technical experts, solution architects, and business professionals who are committed to enhancing the regional cybersecurity landscape.

For more information, visit our website www.spiresolutions.com

