Riyadh: Soundstorm, the MENA region’s loudest music festival by MDLBEAST, is back with an unforgettable lineup of Arabic music legends and a new, exclusive ticket offering for female attendees. This year, fans are in for a treat with an extended hour-long set by Arabic superstars making their Soundstorm debut: Abdulmajeed Abdullah, Marwan Moussa, and Miami, alongside returning artists Elissa and Ahmad Saad. These iconic acts represent a range of genres, from classic Arabic pop to contemporary rap, giving fans a deep dive into the musical heartbeat of the MENA region.



Exclusive Group Experiences at Soundstorm 2024

This year at Soundstorm, we are excited to introduce a first-time offering of GA+ Tables, catering to groups of six and providing an exclusive festival experience. For our female attendees, we are offering GA+ Female Tables, designed specifically for groups of six women. Both options offer pre-booked tables on elevated platforms overlooking Big Beast, access to all stages, complimentary parking, a dedicated entrance lane, an exclusive viewing zone, and a 600 SAR wallet credit for food and beverages.

VIB UG1 Balcona

Elevate your Soundstorm adventure with the new and exclusive VIB UG1 Balcona experience. Enjoy the perks of VIB in a special setting with your very own UG1 stage Balcona, panoramic views from VIB platforms, fast access via a dedicated gate, priority parking, and a 3000 SAR credit for food and beverages, perfect for a group up to 15 friends.

VIB Balcona

Step into a night out like never before with the VIB Balcona, offering two unique experiences for distinct groups. Whether you're with a group of friends or seeking a ladies-only experience, the VIB Balcona caters to both, providing a private gathering for up to 8 friends with breathtaking views of Big Beast. Immerse yourself in panoramic scenes, swift access, priority parking, and 1600 SAR wallet credit for food and beverages on the table.

Individual Ticket Options at Soundstorm 2024

In addition to our exclusive group ticket offerings, Soundstorm offers individual ticket options that cater to diverse preferences and experiences.

For those seeking an affordable adventure, the GA ticket provides access to all stages, complimentary parking, and a 25 SAR wallet credit, ensuring enjoyment at a wallet-friendly price point.

Stepping up the experience, the GA+ ticket offers exclusive perks such as dedicated viewing zones across all stages and an elevated viewing zone at Big Beast, along with a 50 SAR wallet credit for indulging in festival delights.

Arrive at Soundstorm in style with the VIB ticket, granting you access to the exclusive Storm Loop elevated walkway, panoramic views from VIB platforms, and a 100 SAR wallet credit to enhance your festival experience.

For the ultimate experience, the VIB+ ticket provides unparalleled benefits like exclusive side-stage access near the DJ booths, golf cart transportation between stages, and entry to the luxurious VIB Box Lounge, all complemented by a generous 500 SAR wallet credit for a truly premium Soundstorm weekend.

Soundstorm 2024 isn’t just a music festival; it’s a cultural celebration that unites fans worldwide to experience the best of MENA’s and global musical talents. With its focus on Arabic and international legends, innovative ticket options, and immersive experiences, the festival is set to redefine live entertainment in the region.

For more information on tickets, lineup announcements, and the latest festival updates, visit [MDLBEAST website]

About MDLBEAST:

MDLBEAST is the leading Saudi music entertainment company, dedicated to showcasing established and emerging local, regional, and global talent. Through innovative live entertainment experiences, the company aims to connect audiences with top artists worldwide.

With a focus on events, music, and venues, MDLBEAST is set to redefine the music landscape not only within Saudi Arabia but across the entire MENA region.

About Soundstorm:

Soundstorm by MDLBEAST is the MENA region’s loudest music festival, known for massive productions, genre-spanning lineups, and immersive experiences that celebrate the spirit of live music. Join us in Riyadh this December from the 12th to the 14th to witness the future of music in the Middle East.