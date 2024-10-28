Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Sony Middle East & Africa successfully hosted its Creators Convention in Egypt, a milestone event dedicated to supporting the journey, stories, and creativity of content creators. The full-day event, specifically curated for creators, took place in the vibrant Boom Room in Madinty’s Open Air mall on Friday October 11th and drew over 600 photography enthusiasts and content creators delivering engaging and distinctive experiences for its audiences.

The convention featured thought-provoking panel discussions and keynote sessions led by industry experts from leading technology and lifestyle brands. Prominent content creators such as Omar El Dash, Karim Gomaa and Hany Kamal were amongst the notable participants and topics covered included the evolving landscape of content creation, strategies for successful brand partnerships, and how creators can drive cultural change through their platforms.

Leading the session, Tiktok MENA’s community manager Shahinaz Moataz led an in-depth discussion on mastering Tiktok content. Other notable discussions included captivating culinary content by Ramy Soliman and Amr Beshr who touched upon captivating gaming and live stream content to cater to the rising community of gamers and streamers.

Jobin Joejoe, Managing Director at Sony Middle East & Africa, said, “The Sony Creators Convention is an exclusive platform designed to meet the growing needs of the creator community. Our goal is to ensure that attendees leave not just inspired, but empowered to apply new techniques with the tools, knowledge, and inspiration they need to succeed.

Through technology and innovation, this not only reaffirms Sony’s dedication to fostering creativity, but also offers content creators the tools and knowledge needed to excel in the ever-evolving digital space.

For more information on Sony’s upcoming workshops and initiatives in the Middle East and Africa, please visit https://alphauniverse-mea.com.

