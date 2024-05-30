Muscat: Sohar International - Oman’s Best Bank, is excited to announce its participation in COMEX 2024 – Global Technology Show, taking place at the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre (OCEC). From May 27 to 30, 2024 attendees are invited to visit our interactive stall where the bank will showcase its latest financial and beyond financial digital solutions, designed to enhance customer experience and drive innovation. In addition to showcasing digital innovations, the bank has planned a series of exciting activities and attractions where attendees can engage with the technology through live demonstrations and hands-on experiences, attend insightful sessions with our experts who will share their vision on the future of banking and digital transformation, and participate in on-site competitions for a chance to win exciting prizes.

On the bank's participation at COMEX 2024, Mr. Ahmed Al Musalmi, Chief Executive Officer of Sohar International, said, “As a leading digital bank within the local banking landscape, Sohar International has embarked on a digital transformation journey. As we continue to innovate and enhance our digital offerings, Sohar International remains steadfast in its commitment to providing exceptional value to both our retail and corporate clients. Our initiatives are designed to align seamlessly with Vision Oman 2040, driving forward the nation's digital transformation agenda. COMEX 2024 serves as a pivotal platform for us to showcase these advancements, demonstrating our dedication to pioneering solutions that contribute to the economic and technological growth of Oman.”

With several milestones in the digital sphere, visitors to Sohar International’s booth have the opportunity to firsthand experience the myriad of innovative digital services offered by the bank. A key highlight is the bank's mobile banking apps, which integrate an ecosystem of financial and non-financial services under the 'My Life' and 'My Goals' features. These features allow users to book travel, make hotel reservations, purchase gift vouchers, and more, demonstrating Sohar International's commitment to delivering comprehensive and convenient digital banking solutions to its individual customers.

For business clients, Sohar International’s booth will showcase its Unified Transaction Banking Platform, designed for Wholesale Banking clients. This platform provides a convenient one-stop solution with services such as auto reconciliation, supply chain finance, liquidity management, receivables management, digital trade finance, and payment processing. Additionally, Sohar International’s API Banking Portal offers advanced financial management solutions for government bodies, corporations, and fintech companies, revolutionizing their operations with innovative tools. The bank will also present its secure payment gateways, efficient soft POS, and robust corporate mobile banking app through its corporate digital banking platform, enhancing operational flexibility for business clients.

Revered as a leading exhibition in information technology, communications, and technology in Oman, COMEX brings together local and international trade visitors from both government and private sectors, including top ICT elites, innovators, and entrepreneurs. The national-level event highlights cutting-edge trends and serves as a sourcing and networking hub, showcasing new products and technologies.

Sohar International remains dedicated to leveraging the latest technological advancements to stay at the forefront of customer-centric financial services, consistently raising standards of excellence. Its meticulously designed digital solutions cater to the unique needs of its diverse clientele, ensuring unparalleled convenience and reliability.

