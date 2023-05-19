Dubai: The Supreme Legislation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai (SLC) organised a workshop titled ‘Self-evaluation of the Proper Implementation of Legislation’ as part of its commitment to strengthen collaboration and coordination with government entities in the Emirate of Dubai to ensure their proper implementation of legislative provisions. The workshop aimed at legal professionals working in Dubai Police and was held on Microsoft Teams.

The workshop was presented by Marwah Mohammed Ibrahim, Senior Legal Officer and Head of the Evaluation and Follow-up Section, and Bashayer Al Obeidli, Legal Officer at the SLC Legislative Audit Directorate. The event featured a presentation on the self-evaluation process that defined legislative audit and shed more light on the self-evaluation process as one of its tools. The presentation emphasised the advantages of adopting this process, described in detail the self-evaluation model used by the SLC, and provided samples of the observations raised during the self-evaluation process.

Ahmed Saeed bin Meshar Al Muhairi, SLC Secretary General, emphasised that the workshop reflected the SLC’s commitment to promote legal and legislative knowledge among the legal professionals working at government entities in the Emirate of Dubai; to instil the culture of self-evaluation as an effective tool to monitor the implementation of the legislation in force in the Emirate of Dubai; and to streamline and improve the effectiveness of internal legislative audit processes and procedures. Al Muhairi further stated that self-evaluation of the implementation of legislation is a key area of collaboration and exchange of expertise and methodologies between the SLC and the government entities, and a cornerstone in developing a more flexible and sustainable legislative environment.

Marwah Mohammed Ibrahim, Head of Evaluation and Follow-up Section at the SLC Legislative Audit Directorate, highlighted that the workshop explored various aspects and methods of ensuring the proper implementation of legislation and provided a platform to enhance the participants' knowledge of legislation and raise their awareness on the value of self-evaluation as a tool for monitoring the proper implementation of legislation by the organisational units of government entities. Evaluating the implementation of legislation is an indicator of the proper understanding of legislative provisions and of the progress attained by the organisational units in charge of legal affairs at government entities.

The SLC reviews self-evaluation reports in coordination and collaboration with the organisational units in charge of legal affairs at government entities and assists them in identifying all areas of improvement that need to be considered to enhance implementing the legislation applicable to them. Additionally, evaluating the proper implementation of legislation aids government entities in devising the appropriate solutions to rectify any issues, and enables the SLC to perform its legislative functions in accordance with the mandate granted to it by its establishing Decree No. (23) of 2014.

