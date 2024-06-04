Sharjah: The 6th edition of the Middle East's largest Indian trade, entertainment, and cultural fair, 'Gulf Madhyamam Come On Kerala-2024', will be held on June 7th, 8th, and 9th at the Sharjah Expo Centre under the patronage of HH Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member, and Ruler of Sharjah. Organized by Gulf Madhyamam in collaboration with the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, this year’s expo marks the 25th anniversary of Gulf Madhyamam and promises several new features.

The expo, eagerly awaited each year by the Indian community in the UAE, returns with an array of diverse events. Business summits discussing investment opportunities in India and the UAE are planned to be held on June 5th in Sharjah. ‘Come On Kerala’ will offer commercial exhibits, entertainment, educational activities, and cultural and music events over three nights. The Indo-Arab Women’s Excellence Awards will honor Indian and Arab women entrepreneurs. A special drawing competition titled "Little Artist" will be organized for children throughout the expo. Families can look forward to various competitions and training workshops across different sectors. Ticket holders and participants stand a chance to win substantial prizes. The expo will culminate with the 'Gulf Madhyamam' Silver Jubilee celebration on June 9th, attended by prominent figures. 'Come On Kerala' continues to be a major event, reflecting the vibrant Indo-UAE relationship and celebrating the expatriate Indian community in the UAE, said the chief editor of Gulf Madhyamam, VK Hamza Abbas.

Come On Kerala, aimed at strengthening India's commercial relations with the Middle East, is set to introduce a diverse range of programs this year. Building upon the success of last year's implementation, this edition will once again feature a variety of daytime programs to engage and entertain visitors. The festivities will span from 10 am to 10 pm, showcasing a stellar lineup of stars headlined by Malayali favorites, Actor Nivin Pauli and Actress Parvathi Thiruvoth. A special highlight of this year's event, titled 'Lights, Camera, Action', will feature a session with Directors Blessy and Salim Ahmed, taking place on the first day at the mini- stage. On the second and third days of the event, 'Machans in Sharjah' featuring Raj Kalesh and Mathukkutty, promises to captivate the audience.

For young children, there will be 'Little Artist' drawing competitions held each day from 10 am to 12 pm, along with 'Sing n Win' contests offering prizes for singing enthusiasts.

Moreover, visitors can indulge in a 'Fashion Fusion' session by Stephy Zaviur, where they can enhance their knowledge and experience the latest trends. Food enthusiasts will be treated to a culinary extravaganza with the Dessert Master Live Cooking Competition, Tasty Indian Stalls offering a confluence of Indian flavors, and Chef Pillai's Cooking Workshop.

Entrepreneurs from India and UAE will showcase their offerings in various fields such as health, tourism, education, shopping, and interior design, alongside the launch of several consumer products.

The evenings will also be filled with captivating cultural events. The first day's highlight is 'RahMania', featuring the timeless songs of legendary AR Rahman. 'Waves of Memories' on the second day will celebrate Indian womanhood, with actress Parvathi as the chief guest. The 'Indo-Arab Women Excellence Award' will be presented as a tribute to women who have made significant contributions in various fields. The final day will be highlighted by 'Beats of Kerala', showcasing stars who have won the hearts of fans through their captivating performances on social media and stage shows. The grand silver jubilee celebration of Gulf Madhyamam will take place on the event's concluding day, Sunday, June 9, at 5 PM. This special occasion will witness the presence of prominent personalities from the UAE and Kerala.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

Ali Elgendy

Misbar Communications

ali@misbar-me.com

Ahmad Aldwairi

Misbar Communications

ahmad.aldwairi@misbar-me.com