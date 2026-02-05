Dubai, United Arab Emirates: From February 9 to 12, 2026, the inaugural World Health Expo (WHX) Dubai will welcome the global healthcare community to the Dubai Exhibition Centre. Formerly known as Arab Health, this landmark event takes on a renewed mission: ”Shaping global healthcare, together.” In line with this call for collaborative and sustainable innovation, Siemens Healthineers will present their portfolio of breakthroughs innovations designed to meet the industry’s most pressing challenges, guided by their purpose to pioneer breakthroughs in healthcare for everyone, everywhere, sustainably.

Focused on clinical pathways and core innovations

The exhibits will feature the latest advancements designed to improve outcomes and operational efficiency and will allow visitors to explore integrated clinical pathways, demonstrating a connected approach from early detection through treatment. The experience centres around key focus areas:

AI-powered pathways in radiology, supporting faster, more precise, and more personalized decision-making.

Radiology ready for tomorrow, helping imaging departments adapt to rising demand, workforce challenges, and increasing complexity.

Intelligence across the cancer care continuum, enabling connected care from screening through therapy and follow-up.

Vivek Kanade, Managing Director Siemens Healthineers, Middle East and Africa, comments: “Our presence at WHX this year is a statement of our commitment to elevating healthcare across the region. We are showcasing how our portfolio of AI-powered medical imaging and digital solutions addresses the most pressing clinical priorities in oncology, cardiology, neurology and neurodegenerative diseases. Guided by our purpose as a company, we are focusing on enhancing accessibility and building sustainable healthcare systems. We partner with healthcare providers across the region to bring advanced technology and build a more capable, connected, and enduring future in healthcare for all.”

Computed Tomography

Siemens Healthineers will feature the NAEOTOM Alpha class, three systems equipped with groundbreaking photoncounting CT technology. The fleet delivers high diagnostic confidence through enhanced image quality, spectral information, and AI-supported productivity, setting a new benchmark for clinical insight.

Magnetic Resonance

The spotlight will be on the MAGNETOM Flow platform, a next-generation 1.5T MRI designed to support a more sustainable future. Its DryCool technology enables helium-independent design, which helps reduce infrastructure requirements, while AI-assisted imaging supports consistent image quality, faster scan times, and improved operational reliability.

Angiography & image-guided therapy

For procedural care, Siemens Healthineers will showcase the new AI-powered ARTIS angiography portfolio alongside CIARTIC Move, the autonomous robotic C-arm. These solutions demonstrate how AI-driven imaging and intelligent automation can support procedural precision, improve reproducibility, and optimize workflow efficiency in interventional suites and operating rooms.

Molecular imaging

The highlight will be the transformative Biograph Trinion.X PET/CT. This system is engineered to expand diagnostic possibilities, offering exceptional sensitivity and scalable coverage, with a field of view extendable up to 48 cm in the same gantry. This allows clinicians to see more, with greater clarity, in less time. Its advanced, adaptable design supports a more efficient workflow and dose-conscious protocols, turning complex data into confident, actionable insights for precision care in oncology and neurology.

X-ray imaging

The MAMMOMAT B.brilliant with ClearCEM will be featured, highlighting its advanced technology designed to enhance diagnostic certainty in breast imaging and help clinicians “exclude the maybes”. The versatile LUMINOS Q.namix R and T systems will also be highlighted representing the latest in multifunctional X-ray technology, designed for both remote and tableside operational excellence.

Ultrasound

From the ultrasound portfolio, the ACUSON Sequoia and ACUSON Origin systems will be presented, offering flagship level imaging supported by Artificial Intelligence workflow tools. These systems are designed to support the highest imaging quality expectations in both General Imaging and Cardiology.

Intelligence that empowers clinical teams

Beyond imaging, Siemens Healthineers will highlight digital solutions that address operational challenges. AI-powered tools like syngo.CT Coronary Cockpit and syngo Carbon assist with reading and reporting, helping manage clinical workloads. The ActExcell Operational Twin uses predictive simulation for data-driven department planning and optimization. RadEnablement Services provide a new model of digital support, offloading routine tasks to allow clinical teams to focus more time on direct patient care.

The experience will also highlight Value Partnerships, reflecting Siemens Healthineers’ long-term commitment to supporting healthcare providers through collaboration, digitalization, and continuous performance improvement.

As World Health Expo Dubai continues to evolve, Siemens Healthineers continues to work towards not only innovation, but also on intelligent integration, trusted partnerships, and a relentless focus on patients.

Visit Siemens Healthineers at World Health Expo Dubai 2026, 9 - 12 February 2026 | Dubai Exhibition Centre, Booth N23.D10.

Siemens Healthineers pioneers breakthroughs in healthcare. For everyone. Everywhere. Sustainably. The company is a global provider of healthcare equipment, solutions and services, with activities in more than 180 countries and direct representation in more than 70. The group comprises Siemens Healthineers AG, listed as SHL in Frankfurt, Germany, and its subsidiaries. As a leading medical technology company, Siemens Healthineers is committed to improving access to healthcare for underserved communities worldwide and is striving to overcome the most threatening diseases. The company is principally active in the areas of imaging, diagnostics, cancer care and minimally invasive therapies, augmented by digital technology and artificial intelligence. In fiscal 2025, which ended on September 30, 2025, Siemens Healthineers had approximately 74,000 employees worldwide and generated revenue of around €23.4 billion. Further information is available at siemens-healthineers.com.

