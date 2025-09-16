Doha, Qatar: Marking 11 years of advancing precision medicine and genomics, Sidra Medicine, a member of Qatar Foundation, is set to host the awaited Precision Medicine and the Future of Genomics (PMFG) Summit from 2 to 4 December 2025 at Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC).

Since hosting the first precision medicine symposium in the Middle East in 2014, Sidra Medicine has proudly led this regional and global dialogue on personalized healthcare. This year’s edition will focus on three transformative themes: AI in Genomics, Clinical Trials, and Precision Medicine Implementation.

Prof. Khalid Fakhro, Chief Research Officer at Sidra Medicine said: “Qatar remains at the forefront of medical transformation, and Sidra Medicine continues to play a catalyst role in shaping the future of precision medicine both regionally and internationally. This year’s themes represent our continued commitment to bridging research and clinical care, accelerating innovation, and shaping a more precise and inclusive future in healthcare. Through a robust program of dynamic discussions, hands-on masterclasses, and groundbreaking presentations, we look forward to welcoming the next wave of healthcare innovation.”

Dr. Sonia Davila, Executive Director of Translational Medicine at Sidra Medicine said: “With a focus on Genomics and AI Innovation, Clinical Trials and Real-World Implementation, and Population Genomics and Future Frontiers, PMFG 2025 will explore the latest breakthroughs shaping the future of personalized healthcare, foster impactful collaborations that translate ideas into real-world solutions, and define actionable strategies to accelerate progress in precision medicine”.

The opening plenary lecture at PMFG 2025 will be delivered by Dr. Stephen Kingsmore, President and CEO of Rady Children’s Institute for Genomic Medicine (RCIGM), USA, as well as member of the Board of Governors at Sidra Medicine. Sidra Medicine recently became the first international site to implement RCIGM’s genome-based newborn screening research program, BeginNGS. The partnership will extend its efforts to establish the first large-scale newborn genome screening research initiative in the region.

Dr. Ammira Akil, Principal Investigator at Sidra Medicine said: “PMFG 2025 marks 11 years of trailblazing research, driving breakthroughs that redefine patient care. The Summit brings together global leaders in healthcare industry, translational research, advanced technologies, and policy to share knowledge, forge partnerships, and drive the advancement of genomic research towards the next-generation of precision medicine solutions.”

Key PMFG 2025 partners include: Qatar Precision Health Institute; Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Mass General Brigham Hospital and Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children as knowledge partners; and Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som as wellness partner, among others. Diamond Sponsors include MedTech Corporation and Illumina.

PMFG 2025 is open to healthcare professionals, scientists, researchers, academic institutions, policymakers, patient advocates, technology and solution providers. Register now at https://www.sidra.org/pmfg/ and be part of the transformation.

About Sidra Medicine

From the heart of Qatar, Sidra Medicine, is a private, not-for-profit academic healthcare and research institution for women, children, and young people.

Established by the Qatar Foundation for Education, Science, and Community Development, Sidra Medicine is committed to delivering exceptional patient and family-focused care, conducting innovative biomedical and clinical research, and providing a personalized journey of care and cure and precision medicine specifically for rare and genetic diseases.

To access our specialized healthcare or international patient services, including pediatric care, women's health, and rare disease treatment or to book a consultation at one of our private clinics, please call +974 40033333 or visit our website at http://www.sidra.org.