United Arab Emirates: The Annual Health Awards 2023 honored 63 outstanding healthcare professionals in the United Arab Emirates in a historic ceremony, which saw the attendance of more than 800 healthcare leaders from the UAE's public and private sectors. On Tuesday, November 21, 2023, the Baniyas Ballroom at Grand Hyatt hosted the fourth edition of this unique regional initiative that aims to promote recognition of comprehensive healthcare.

Held under the patronage of the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence and organized by HEALTH Magazine, the Fourth Annual Health Awards 2023 aimed to advance comprehensive healthcare practices by highlighting and honoring individuals and organizations for their outstanding contributions to holistic well-being.

His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mabarak Al Nahyan, Cabinet Member and Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, graced the occasion as the chief guest, presenting the prestigious Annual Health Awards 2023 to 52 outstanding contributors from both public and private sectors, alongside honoring 11 special awardees for their pioneering roles in shaping the healthcare industry of the region. His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, expressed his happiness to participate in the initiative that celebrates distinguished people in all fields because it motivates everyone to strive, persevere and be creative for the sake of a brilliant future for our beloved Emirates under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God bless him and grant him peace. His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan stated, , “I congratulate all individuals and institutions for their great contributions, whether through innovative technologies, insightful charitable work, or commitment to improving the health care sector in the region and the world as well, and I believe in the impact of these efforts in shaping the world in which we will live tomorrow.”

Also in attendance were healthcare leaders like H.E. Dr. Abdelaziz Saeed Obaid Bin Butti Almheiri, Chairman, Sharjah Health Authority; Dr. Haifa Mohammed Al Hannawi, Head of Dental Services, Emirates Health Services Establishment, H.E Mohammad Al Olama, Undersecretary, Ministry of Health and Prevention, Dr. Juma Bilal, Former Director- Curative Medicine Affairs, Ministry of Health, Dr. Fatma Al Rifai, Former Director Dept. of Nursing, Ministry of Health & Prevention, Dr. Amina AL Marzouqi, Vice Chancellor for Student & Branch Affairs, University of Sharjah, Dr. Muna Tahlak, CEO, Latifa Hospital (DAHC), Dr. Ahmed Muhammad Al-Emadi, Assistant Director for Medical Affairs, Al Kuwait Hospital among others.

The corporate award categories encompassed recognition for excellence in various sectors, including the Best Multi-Specialty Hospital, Hospital of the Year, Health Tech Start-up, Digital Healthcare Platform, Health & Wellness Start-up, Diagnostic Centre, Excellence in Dental Care, Excellence in Homeopathy, Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Healthcare Insurance TPA Company, Clinic & Medical Wellness Centres, and Medical Tourism Company.

Expressing his support for the excellence program, Thumbay Moideen, Founder President of the Thumbay Group, stated, "Our support for the Annual Health Awards is driven by the desire to foster positivity, inclusivity, and the boundless potential inherent in promoting the achievements of every healthcare professional and institution. The UAE has a rich tradition of championing innovation, and we are actively working to uphold this legacy by recognizing the contributions of individuals and organizations. The 4th Annual Health Awards provided an ideal platform to showcase and applaud the commendable efforts taking place in the UAE, thereby inspiring future generations."

Eleven distinguished healthcare trendsetters were honored with special awards as part of the annual Health Awards 2023, in recognition of their invaluable contributions to the region’s healthcare industry. The awardees were: H. E. Dr. Abdelaziz Saeed Obaid Bin Butti Almheiri, Chairman, Sharjah Health Authority, Dr. Haifa Mohammed Al Hannawi, Head of Dental Services, Emirates Health Services Establishment, Dr. Wadeia AbdulRahim, Director, Medical Education and Research Department, Dubai Health Authority; H.E Mohammad Al Olama, Undersecretary, Ministry of Health and Prevention, Dr. Juma Bilal, Former Director- Curative Medicine Affairs, Ministry of Health; Dr. Younis Kazim, CEO, Dubai Healthcare Corporation - DHA, Dr. Fatma Al Rifai, Former Director Dept. of Nursing, Ministry of Health & Prevention, Dr. Amina AL Marzouqi, Vice Chancellor for Student & Branch Affairs, University of Sharjah, Dr. Muna Tahlak, CEO, Latifa Hospital (DAHC); Dr. Abdulghaffar Mohamed Alhawi, Head, Center for Advanced Simulation in Healthcare, Gulf Medical University; Dr. Ahmed Muhammad Al-Emadi, Assistant Director for Medical Affairs, Al Kuwait Hospital.

Introduced in 2017, the Annual Health Awards was conceptualized to highlight and commend notable achievements within the region. Its primary goal is to inspire healthcare professionals and organizations to aim for ambitious goals and engage in meaningful initiatives. Led by HEALTH Magazine, this initiative promises to consistently acknowledge numerous deserving achievers on a global scale in the coming years. Over time, it is poised to evolve into a recognized benchmark for professional excellence within the healthcare industry.

List of Winners

Corporate Winners:

Multi-Specialty Hospital:

NMC Multi-Specialty Hospital, Dubai

NMC Multi-Specialty Hospital, Abu Dhabi

RAK Hospital, Ras Al Khaimah

Specialized Rehabilitation Hospital, Abu Dhabi

Health Tech Categories:

Health Tech Start-up: HEAPS Information Technology Network Services, Abu Dhabi

Digital Healthcare Platform: Emirates Health Services, Dubai

Health & Wellness Start-up: Soulhouette by healenna

Diagnostic Centre:

Dubai Genetics Center (Dubai Academic Health Corporation), Dubai

Excellence in Dental Care:

Dr Krish Esthetik Studio Dental Clinic, Dubai

Excellence in Homeopathy:

Holistic Healing Medical Center, Dubai

Excellence in CSR:

Maharat Learning Center, Dubai

Healthcare Insurance TPA Company:

FMC Network UAE MC LLC

Aafiya TPA

Clinic & Medical Wellness Centres:

The Valens Clinic, Dubai

Medical Tourism Company:

Almurshidi Medical Tourism LLC, Fujairah

Individual-Medical Specialists:

Plastic Surgeon: Dr. Mohan Rangaswamy, American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery Hospital, Dubai

Dermatologist: Dr. Aman Jot, RAK Hospital, Ras Al Khaimah

Cardiologist: Dr. Brajesh Mittal, Medcare Hospital, Dubai

Obstetrics & Gynecology: Dr. Usha Kiran, Prime Hospital, Dubai Dr. Laila Yahya Alhubaishi, DUBAI ACADEMIC HEALTH Corporation, Dubai Dr. Amala Nazareth, PRIME HEALTHCARE GROUP



Pediatrician: Dr. Praveen Sreekanthalal, NMC Specialty Hospital, Abu Dhabi Dr. Kalpana Sengupta, NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Nahda, Dubai Dr. Puneet Wadhwa, PRIME HOSPITAL



Nephrologist: Dr. Siddiq Anwar, Sheikh Shakbout Medical City (Managed by Mayo Clinic)

Gastroenterologist and Hepatologist: Dr. Abdulqader Almessabi, Sheikh Shakbout Medical City (Managed by Mayo Clinic) Dr. Rami Khaled, Abou El Foul, Dubai Academy and Health Corporation- Hatta Hospital



Orthopedic Surgeon: Dr. Marouane Bouloudhnine, Burjeel Dubai Dr. Manjunatha Ganiga Srinivasaiah, Dubai London Hospital, Dubai



Public Health Awareness: Campaign for Knee Health - Dr. Azam Badar Khan, Prime Hospital, Dubai

Ophthalmologist: Dr. Amit Nagpal, NMC Specialty Hospital, Dubai

Diabetologist: Dr. Asma Deeb, Sheikh Shakbout Medical City (SSMC)

Dentists: Dr. Saara Shaikh, Dr. Safeenas Women Wellness Clinic Dr. Ajay Pala, Dr. Joy Dental Clinic, Dubai Dr. Shosham John, DUBAI ACADEMIC HEALTH Corporation, Dubai Dr. Wafa Balooshi, DUBAI ACADEMIC HEALTH Corporation, Dubai Dr. Shallen Verma, Fakeeh University Hospital, Dubai Dr. Sana Nabeel, Elements Medical Center, Sharjah Dr. Simran Kaur, Prestige Dental Clinic

Pulmonologist: Prof. Dr. Mayank Vats, Rashid Hospital (Dubai Academy and Health Corporation), Dubai

Physiotherapists: Dr. Ajmal Sheriff, Emirates Health Services Dr. Rajbir Kaur, Fisio recovery and wellness Dr. Suhani Iqbal, Life Healthcare Group, Dubai Dr. SUBHASIS KARMAKAR, Dubai Police, Dubai Dr. Naheed Kapadia Tariq, Latifa Women & Children Hospital, Dubai

Internist: Dr. Anil Grover, Prime Hospital, Dubai

Special Categories:

Excellence in Healthcare Research: Dr. Prashant Nasa, Head of Department, Critical Care Medicine, NMC Specialty Hospital, Dubai Dr. Hamed Hussein, Consultant Physician-Dubai Academy and Health Corporation (DAHC), Dubai



Healthcare Icon/Leader: Dr. Raza Siddiqui, Group CEO, RAK Hospital, Ras Al Khaimah Dr. Ahmed Sami, Head of Emergency Health Department, Fatima College of Health Sciences (FCHS) - Emergency Health Department



Medical Education Icon: Prof. Hossam Hamdy, Chancellor, Gulf Medical University



Healthcare CEO/CNO/COO/CMO/CFO: Dr. Mishal Al Qasimi, CEO, Specialized Rehabilitation Hospital, Abu Dhabi Mr. Marwan Ibrahim Nasser, Chairman & CEO, Al Tadawi Healthcare, Dubai Mr. Mark James, CEO, MPC Dr. KIRTI MOHAN Marya, Group Medical Director, Life Healthcare Group, Dubai Dr. Fozi Abozaid Dakilah, Medical Director, Thumbay University Hospital Ms. Nancy Mendonca, Chief Nursing Officer, Thumbay University Hospital Ms. Stefi Alfred, Director of Nursing, NMC Specialty Hospital, Dubai Mr. Anantha Mallya, Deputy CFO, Thumbay Group Mr. Vinay Lazarus, Senior General Manager, NMC Specialty-Abu Dhabi Cluster



Healthcare Consultants: Dr. Humeira Badsha, Founder and Medical Director, HBG MEDICAL CENTER, Dubai Prof. Dr. Mustafa Khalid, Consultant, Mediclinic Welcare Hospital - DUBAI



