Sharjah: Sheikh Khaled bin Abdullah bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Authority, officially opened, today, Wednesday, the seventh edition of the Jewels of Emirates Show.

Organised by Expo Centre Sharjah with support from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the exhibition runs until 1 February and features over 180 jewellery makers and more than 500 top local and global brands, presenting cutting-edge collections of gold, silver, and diamond jewellery alongside gemstones, pearls, and luxury watches.

Following the inauguration, Sheikh Khaled bin Abdullah Al Qasimi toured the exhibition halls, where he checked out the latest collections of luxury jewellery and gold and diamond sets. He met with some Emirati exhibitors and designers under the ‘Emirati Goldsmiths’ Platform, gaining insights into their unique gold pieces that combine modern innovation with traditional Emirati craftsmanship.

He also visited the Sharjah Pearls Exhibition’s pavilion and was briefed on its range of heritage and cultural programmes highlighting the UAE’s rich legacy in pearl diving and trade. The exhibition showcased some of Sharjah’s rarest and most luxurious natural pearls in Sharjah as well as an exquisite collection of jewellery sets using premium Emirati pearls.

On the tour, Sheikh Khaled bin Abdullah bin Sultan Al Qasimi was accompanied by H.E Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI and Chairman of the Expo Centre Sharjah (ECS); and H.E Waleed AbdelRahman BuKhatir, Second Vice Chairman of SCCI; along with SCCI board members.

Also present were H.E Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI; and H.E Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of the Hamriyah Free Zone Authority (HFZA) and the Sharjah Airport International Free Zone (SAIF Zone), as well as representatives from government entities and exhibiting companies.

Sheikh Khaled bin Abdullah bin Sultan Al Qasimi stated the Jewels of Emirates Show reflects Sharjah’s growing stature as a leading regional hub for gold and jewellery manufacturing and trade.

He noted that the exhibition highlights Sharjah’s success in fostering a supportive environment that encourages innovation, entrepreneurship, and the preservation of the UAE’s authentic cultural identity. He added that the continued support for specialised exhibitions helps attract major global brands and opens new opportunities for Emirati designers to showcase their creativity and enhance their market presence across local and global markets.

For his part, H.E Abdallah Sultan Al Owais said the Jewels of Emirates Show serves as a comprehensive strategic platform that strengthens Sharjah’s position as a leading regional hub for the gold and jewellery industry and trade.

He remarked that the Sharjah Chamber places special emphasis on supporting high-impact initiatives affiliated with the exhibition, including the “Emirati Goldsmiths” platform, which acts as a vital incubator for empowering Emirati designers, showcasing their creativity and connecting them to local and global markets.

Another key attraction is the Sharjah Pearls Exhibition” which underscores the Sharjah Chamber’s commitment to preserving the UAE’s maritime heritage and supporting the sustainable growth of the natural pearls and gemstones industry.

Meanwhile, H.E Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, said that the UAE leads global growth in the jewellery sector, with rising interest from auction houses and luxury brands in the region.

“This leadership is driven by a strong culture of gemstone appreciation and a young generation seeking unique and innovative jewellery designs. The Jewels of Emirates Show, in this regard, plays a key role in the reinforcing the ongoing efforts exerted by Expo Centre Sharjah to support the local gold and jewellery industry,” he added.

Spanning 12,000 square metres, the Jewels of Emirates Show presents cutting-edge collections of gold, diamond, and manufactured jewellery, alongside pearls, gemstones, and luxury watches, with participation from the Middle East, Asia, and Europe. Distinguished pavilions will spotlight creations from countries including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Lebanon, Italy, Russia, Turkey, Singapore, Thailand, India, and Pakistan.

The exhibition also features strong participation from Emirati jewellery designers, with a dedicated pavilion highlighting their talents and exceptional craftsmanship. The pavilion offers a dazzling showcase of gold artifacts and opulent jewellery pieces launched within the “Emirati Goldsmiths” Platform.

The Jewels of Emirates Show 2026 will also host the second edition of the Sharjah Pearls Exhibition, organised in collaboration with SCCI and Suwaidi Pearls and in strategic partnership with the Gemological Institute of America (GIA). The exhibition aims to revive the UAE’s maritime heritage and highlight the natural pearls’ historical and aesthetic value, while reinforcing Sharjah’s position as a leading regional and international hub for the jewellery industry.

This year’s edition marks the first-time launch of the “Luxury Pavilion”, an exclusive high-end zone curated for premium jewellery brands and bespoke designs. Featuring leading luxury and elite jewellery house, the pavilion provides visitors with access to exceptional craftsmanship and investment-grade jewellery pieces.

The exhibition features specialised goldsmithing workshops, heritage-style Majlis (traditional gathering space or assembly), cultural evenings, interactive competitions, and valuable prizes that blend heritage, knowledge, and entertainment.

Visiting hours run from 1:00 pm to 10:00 pm from Thursday to Saturday, and from 3:00 pm to 10:00 pm on Friday.

For further information, please contact:

Ali Elgendy

Misbar Communications

ali@misbar-me.com

Ahmad Aldwairi

Misbar Communications

ahmad.aldwairi@misbar-me.com