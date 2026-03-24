Sharjah: The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa) has concluded the first edition of the Sharjah Women Impact Fellowship (SWIF), which brought together 12 women founders for a development journey focused on strengthening leadership skills and supporting venture growth. The initiative aims to support women-led companies and strengthen their presence within Sharjah’s entrepreneurial ecosystem and the wider region.

The programme provided a development platform for participating founders, focusing on enhancing leadership and venture management capabilities while connecting them with a network of investors, mentors, and ecosystem partners. The inaugural cohort also laid the groundwork for SWIF to evolve into a long-term initiative that supports the growth of women-led ventures and expands their impact within Sharjah’s entrepreneurial landscape.

H.E. Sara Abdelaziz Al Nuaimi, CEO of Sheraa said: “The progress demonstrated by the women founders through the Sharjah Women Impact Fellowship reflects a strong level of maturity in how they manage their ventures, make informed decisions, and approach challenges with confidence. It underscores the importance of a supportive environment that can sustain and strengthen this development. This aligns with Sheraa’s approach to empowering women founders to grow their ventures and expand their impact, as the fellowship continues to build on this direction as a sustained platform supporting women founders through its future editions.”

Alongside leadership development, the fellowship also supported the growth of participating ventures. Fellows received financial support through an AED 500,000 grant provided by Fikri Business Consultants to support business development and expansion. Generously endowed by Dr. Asma Fikri and Amna Fikri, daughters of the late Dr. Mahmoud Mohamed Fikri, former WHO Regional Director, the grant honors his legacy of empowering women and advancing community well-being.

SWIF also contributed to advancing the regional conversation on women’s entrepreneurship through a collaboration with the Meem Foundation, which is conducting a research study examining funding gaps for women-led ventures. Fellows participated in the study as interview subjects, helping generate insights that can inform future policies, funding mechanisms, and ecosystem support for women founders across the region.

Behind these outcomes was a carefully designed fellowship experience. SWIF adopted a rigorous selection process that ensured participating founders were ready for their next stage of growth. The process included an evaluation by sheraa’s CEO, a weighted rubric, psychometric assessments, and behavioural interviews, focusing on founders already leading ventures with clear traction and the capacity to scale with intention.

The fellowship curriculum followed Sheraa’s 4D model: Discover, Define, Develop, and Deepen, guiding founders through a sequenced journey that connects personal leadership reflection with strategic venture development and broader ecosystem engagement.

The SWIF journey was delivered in collaboration with a strong network of partners who supported different stages of the programme. Delivery partners included Accenture, Publicis Groupe, Orbis Terra Media, the Pearl Initiative, Kearney, EY, and Microsoft, each contributing expertise across leadership development, branding, impact, and venture growth. The programme was further supported by key sponsors, including Fikri Business Consultants, Shurooq, Meem Foundation, and Sultan bin Ali Al Owais Real Estate, whose contributions enabled the successful delivery of the fellowship.

Throughout the programme, founders progressed through a curated SWIF journey designed to strengthen both leadership and venture development. This included a leadership retreat in Kalba, followed by a series of founder-focused engagements such as workshops and sessions with Accenture, and SWIF X Publicis’ Atelier Potentialis. The journey also featured conversations with ecosystem leaders, including a fireside chat with H.E. Haleema Al Owais, alongside practical sessions on personal branding delivered with Orbis Terra Media.

Founders had the opportunity to further develop their ventures through Scale Up MENA masterclasses, as well as deepen their understanding of impact measurement through a session with the Pearl Initiative. The programme concluded with a policy and advocacy readiness workshop with Kearney, alongside a closing conversation with Dr Asma Fikri, Impact Partner and grant donor to SWIF, bringing together key reflections from the journey.

As the programme unfolded, founders advanced both their leadership journeys and the growth of their ventures while building new relationships across the region’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

For the twelve founders who formed the first SWIF cohort, the fellowship represents the beginning of the next chapter in their entrepreneurial journeys