Sharjah, UAE – Under the esteemed patronage and in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Sharjah, and Her Excellency Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of American University Sharjah (AUS), the inaugural Sharjah International Conference on AI & Linguistics (SICAL) will be held October 17–18, 2024 at the AUS campus. This pivotal event, organized in partnership with the Emirates Scholar Centre for Research and Studies, promises to explore the transformative intersection of artificial intelligence (AI) and linguistics.

SICAL will feature a roster of distinguished speakers, including H.E. Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, UAE Minister of Culture; H.E. Ahmed Fouad Hanno, Egyptian Minister of Culture; H.E. Mustafa Al-Rawashdeh, Minister of Culture, Kingdom of Jordan; H.E. Dr. Ashraf El-Shihy, Former Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Egypt; H.E. Ambassador Lorenzo Fanara, Ambassador of Italy to the UAE; and Imed Zitouni, Director of Google Engineering. These thought leaders will engage attendees in discussions about how AI and natural language processing (NLP) are revolutionizing linguistic studies and reshaping global communication.

“American University of Sharjah has consistently been at the forefront of discussions regarding technology and education. We recognize that the question is not whether artificial intelligence will transform society, but rather how rapidly this transformation will occur. Therefore, we aspire to establish forums where our students, scholars and business leaders can collaborate proactively to leverage the potential of AI and reshape global communications in ways that contribute positively to society,” emphasized Her Excellency Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi.

Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Consultative Council and Chancellor of the Emirates Scholar Center for Research and Studies, added, “This conference represents a monumental leap for Sharjah’s growing reputation as a center for scientific inquiry and global cooperation in research and technology. Emirates Scholar Center is deeply committed to advancing this vision by integrating AI with linguistic studies, fostering global collaborations, and driving forward innovations in communication technologies that respect and preserve cultural identities. Through our concerted efforts, we aim to bridge the gap between technology and culture, ensuring that the impact of AI extends far beyond the technical realm."

With sessions ranging from “Governmental Strategy for Linguistic Intelligence and Culture” to “Language, Culture, and Identity in the Digital Age,” the conference will explore how AI intersects with technology, language, education, and government, reflecting its profound influence on many key sectors of the economy.

“Given the rapid advancement of AI technology, this conference is a vital platform for the business, government and academic communities in the UAE to collectively evaluate how AI and natural language processing are transforming global communications. We are delighted to support this important discussion through strong participation from AUS. Speakers and guests will leave with a deeper understanding of how AI is transforming the landscape of linguistics and communication,” stated Dr. Tod Laursen, Chancellor of AUS.

The event will feature around a dozen panel discussions and 50 speakers, bringing together a unique mix of expertise in AI, linguistics and global communication from institutions and companies as diverse as AUS, King Abdulaziz University, Stanford University, UNESCO, IBM and several others. The conference is expected to attract over 600 participants, showcasing 100 presentations and 20 workshops, highlighting the global interest in these fields.



Although the conference is primarily an event for students, scholars, and government and industry leaders working in AI, linguistics and global communication, it will also be open to the public, allowing enthusiasts in the future of language technology and AI to participate.

SICAL is envisaged to become an annual platform for students, academics and industry professionals to share insights, foster connections and explore the latest advancements in the field.

For more information or to register, please visit https://ai-linguisticsconference.com/