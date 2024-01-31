The inaugural monthly discussion covers the role of sports in individual and community development

The inaugural gathering brought together officials and experts specialising in health and sports

National team players and sports champions reflect on the transformative power of sports

Sharjah: Authorities and health experts have underscored the importance of participating in sports for achievement and rewards in diverse facets of life. They contend that sports extend beyond mere physical fitness, functioning as a means for self-regulation, commitment, and determination.

This came during the inaugural Sharjah Talks, organised by the Department of Statistics and Community Development (DSCD) in cooperation with the Sharjah Government Employees Club at the Padel Arena, under the theme “The Correlation Between Sport and Well-being: Connecting Mind, Body, and Soul.” Speakers highlighted that the impact of sports extends to mental and psychological well-being, making it an indicator for government departments regarding societal awareness, effectiveness, productivity, and participation in development.

The first panel discussion, titled “The Role of Sports Institutions in Elevating Physical Awareness Outside the Official Courts,” featured Brigadier Dr. Abdullah Abdul Rahman Yousef bin Sultan, the Director of Future Foresight & Decision Making Support Centre at Dubai Police, Saud bin Ruken, the UAE National Padel Team Manager, and Dr. Ibrahim Mustafa Abu Amer, an expert and academic in physical therapy. The second panel discussion, titled “Empowering Lives Through Sport: Unveiling Personal Journeys Transformations” hosted Amal Bin Haider, Captain of the UAE Women's National Basketball Team, Abdulla Al Eissaee, the first amputee from the UAE to win an international bodybuilding competition, and Nouf Omar, the UAE Padel Tennis National Team Player.

Well-being and crime reduction

The event started with the panel discussion titled ‘The Role of Sports Institutions in Elevating Physical Awareness outside the Official Courts’. During the discussion, Brigadier Dr. Abdullah Abdul Rahman Yousef bin Sultan, said: “Sports directly contribute to the reduction of crime and violent acts in societies. Therefore, it is crucial to adopt sports as a lifestyle that brings happiness and satisfaction to all individuals. The Sharjah government has a great deal of focus regarding the culture of sports and physical activity among all segments of society, especially women and girls, with the aim of providing a suitable environment and encouraging incentives for regular participation in sports.”

Sports: A necessity, not a luxury

Dr. Ibrahim Mustafa affirmed that physical activity is not a luxury but a necessity. He pointed out that sports are essential for the health and development of children and adolescents, strengthening the immune system and various vital components of the body, as well as stimulating mental capacity and coordination.

He added, “Sitting for long periods in the office causes spinal and joint complications and increases the risk of obesity and chronic diseases in addition to psychological impact and elevated tension levels. Therefore, employees must practise simple and effective exercises to help improve flexibility and blood flow while relieving stress and anxiety.”

Sports and family cohesion

Highlighting the growing interest in Padel, Panellist Saud bin Ruken said that Padel is one of the fastest-growing sports in the UAE, stating: “This sport activates different parts of the body, in addition to aiding mental focus. It has seen widespread popularity in recent years, especially among the youth. The sport also enjoys significant government support, such as the establishment of a Padel Federation, as well as both a national men’s and women’s team.”

Personal journeys and triumphs

In the second panel discussion titled ‘Empowering Lives Through Sport: Unveiling Personal Journeys Transformations’, Amal Bin Haider shared her personal story, saying, “Since childhood, I have suffered from alopecia, which led to the loss of my hair. However, I did not succumb to despair and negative thinking. Instead, I challenged myself with sports and worked hard until I became skilled and proficient in basketball and others. With the help of my colleagues from Sharjah Club, I overcame all difficulties and obstacles, regaining my confidence, achieving my goals and dreams, and aspiring to even more in life.”

She noted that her mother is her greatest inspiration, who taught her that hair does not define a person, but rather, determination, will, and positive thinking do. Her mother told her, “If you have lost your hair, know that you have not lost yourself.”

Transforming challenges into inspiration

Avid skiing enthusiast Abdulla Al Eissaee shared his unique experience of facing challenges and achieving dreams. After a painful accident that resulted in the loss of his leg, he did not give in to despair and disappointment. Instead, he saw the accident as an opportunity to prove his strength and determination, and he dedicated himself to practising sports immediately after leaving the hospital.

He said, “After intensive training and perseverance, I joined the UAE skiing team and became the only person of determination in this sport. I am proud of the story I share with people, inspiring the community and imparting the message that nothing can stop them. Sport enhances people's strength and gives them confidence, happiness, and health.”

Investing in oneself

Nouf Omar shared her experience, saying: “Time management and prioritising oneself makes a person realise that sports are a key element in life. I see it as an investment; it gives us energy, determination, and confidence, while contributing to success in various aspects of life. Therefore, I look at every opportunity I may have in my schedule to prioritise sports. This has made me an organised person, able to balance my professional, personal, and social life.”

