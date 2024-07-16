Sharjah: The 21st edition of Sharjah Summer Promotions 2024 continues to sprinkle joy across the emirate’s cities and regions.

Organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) in collaboration with the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), this shopping and tourist extravaganza offers a packed schedule of special deals, promotional discounts, fantastic activities, and fun events that cater to the visitors and residents of the emirate to enhance their summer experience.

Shopping malls across Sharjah have seen a notable increase in visitor turnout, accompanied by a significant uptick in shopping activity, since the commencement of Sharjah Summer Promotions on July 1.

Visitors have shown strong engagement with the series of events and activities staged by shopping centers as part of this year's exceptional edition. This includes valuable prizes, gifts and rewards offered by the Sharjah Chamber alongside the participating shopping malls and retail stores.

Beyond the grand prizes, visitors can take advantage of major discounts, with up to 75% off on a diverse range of products and services, in addition to special promotional deals on hotel accommodations and dining experiences. Traditional Emirati folk art performances of Al-Ayala and Al-Yula dances are also on display, attracting heritage enthusiasts and visitors of different nationalities.

This year's edition of Sharjah Summer Promotions will also feature an extensive schedule of raffle draws with valuable prizes that will be held throughout the upcoming weeks. There will be a grand raffle on July 20 at 06 Mall awarding 10 gold bars, 4 hotel stays, and 11 shopping vouchers.

Running from July 25 to 28, Sharjah Summer Promotions will feature Al Dhaid Date Festival, a key event which celebrates the cultural value of the palm tree in the authentic Emirati heritage with an array of traditional activities.

Eager shoppers can anticipate more exciting surprises during this period, including a plethora of shopping vouchers to be offered by the Sharjah Cooperative Society. City Centre Al Zahia will also host a raffle for shopping vouchers on July 27, followed by additional raffles at Suyoh Mall on August 3. Another major raffle at Mega Mall, to be held on August 10, will offer 10 gold bars, 4 hotel stays, and 11 shopping vouchers.

Rahmania Mall is set to offer shopping vouchers on August 17. School bags and stationery will also be given away to students by 06 Mall on August 24.

One of the highlights of Sharjah Summer Promotions 2024 is the Al Maleh (Salted Fish) and Fishing Festival, which will take place from August 28 to 31 in Dibba Al Hisn town of Sharjah emirate. The event will feature a range of heritage-themed activities, including cultural shows and competitions, that pay homage to the fish salting and marine fishing industries in the UAE.

The Sharjah Summer Promotions 2024 will conclude on September 1 at Sahara Centre with a grand raffle, awarding 10 gold bars, 4 hotel stays, 13 shopping vouchers, and a luxurious Infiniti car.

Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector in SCCI, affirmed that high visitor turnout for the Sharjah Summer Promotions annual festival underscores the Chamber's commitment to enhancing the emirate's position as a leading shopping and tourist destination both regionally and globally.

He highlighted the Sharjah Chamber's collaborative efforts with strategic partners from both the public and private sectors, notably SCTDA, to boost sales, support retail trade, and enhance customer shopping experiences, noting that this year's edition of Sharjah Summer Promotions offers optimal promotional deals at major shopping malls and tourist destinations across the emirate.

It also features a diverse array of entertainment activities and events that attract visitors from within and beyond the UAE. These include live music performances at various shopping centres and dedicated children’s activities such as face painting, hat-making, fabric (canvas) and handbag painting, and ceramic art.

Visitors can also engage in workshops conducted by Medaf Studio at multiple shopping centres, enriching the promotional offers with educational and recreational experiences tailored for participants across different age groups.

