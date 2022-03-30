Sharjah - Sharjah Research and Technology Innovation (SRTI Park), in cooperation with the Estonian Association for Information and Communication Technologies organized the UAE-Estonia Business Roiundtable, attended by His Excellency Dr. Erki Savisaar, Estonian Minister of Environment, His Excellency Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SRTI Park and a number of officials, investors and businessmen from Estonia and the Park.

The roundtable explored the advanced business environment that supports investment in Sharjah, in addition to investment opportunities, services provided by the complex to investors and startups, and ways to enhance economic cooperation.

The event began with His Excellency Dr. Erki Savisaar and His Excellency Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park addressing the audience.

The Estonian Minister of Environment reviewed his country's capabilities in the advanced technological and innovative sectors and said he was looking forward to cooperating with SRTI Park in investments in the digital sector, environmental technology, artificial intelligence, renewable energies and others. He said that there are great opportunities for partnerships with the United Arab Emirates by bringing Estonian companies in those sectors here, and at the same time looking for investments in Estonia.

His Excellency Al Mahmoudi said the UAE and Estonia have a shared vision towards the investing in innovation and supporting projects aimed at this direction, stressing that innovation was one of the most important areas that promise opportunities for cooperation and exchange of expertise. He pointed out that Estonia's participation in Expo 2020 Dubai will open wider horizons in the UAE market and the region's markets.

Al Mahmoudi spoke of the opportunities available to Estonian startups and institutions specialized in digital, food technology, education, 3D printing, environment and water technology sectors.

Al Mahmoudi gave the delegation a presentation on the most important strategies and activities of the complex, which aim to provide an atmosphere for creativity and innovation in various technical sectors and provide opportunities for specialized companies and research and development centers in these sectors and support them to be able to develop their future businesses

In addition to the seminars, there were also brief presentations by representatives from Estonian companies and companies operating in SRTI Park, where they exchanged opinions on joint business opportunities.

The roundtable concluded with a guided tour of the SRTI Park complex. The participants visited the Middle East Test Center for Smart Manufacturing or what is called additive manufacturing, which includes the latest technologies and applied research laboratories in several fields, in addition to the Makerspace complex’s business center.