Sharjah, The Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2025 continues its diverse activities in its 35th edition which will run until March 31, transforming the emirate into a vibrant hub of Ramadan festivities.

Organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the festival offers a curated blend of immersive shopping experiences, heritage-themed programmes, and fun-filled activities. Participating shopping malls and retail outlets are witnessing increased footfall of shoppers eager to take advantage of major discounts of up to 75 percent on a wide range of products.

Since its launch on February 22, the Sharjah Ramadan Festival has stood out with its engaging competitions and cultural events that promote the spiritual essence of the holy month of Ramadan.

Among the highlights is the “Al Laya Ramadan Market”, which has attracted significant visitor turnout with its unique showcase of the UAE’s heritage and craftsmanship. The market features a diverse range of traditional products, handcrafted items, and Emirati delicacies, alongside valuable prize giveaways.

The festival is also seeing strong participation from families and children in its Ramadan-themed handicraft workshops held across various shopping centres.

Furthermore, during the first raffle draw held as part of this year’s Sharjah Ramadan Festival, eight lucky winners received valuable prizes, including gold bars and shopping vouchers, creating a vibrant ambiance and festive atmosphere among participants and shoppers alike. This year’s edition offers an exciting array of captivating surprises to its visitors, with the chance to win valuable prizes through weekly raffles that will award a total of 45 winners by the end of the festival.

The upcoming events will feature a range of family-oriented activities, notably the "Little Master Chef" contest, which will take place from March 11 to 12 at 06 Mall.

A key feature of the Sharjah Ramadan Festival is the “Ramadan Nights” Exhibition held at Expo Centre Sharjah. The exhibition showcases a diverse lineup of cultural and artistic performances, traditional Emirati culinary experiences, interactive competitions, and engaging activities that enhance the festival’s appeal to visitors.

In his remarks, Jamal Saeed Bouzanjal, Director of Corporate Communication at SCCI and General Coordinator of Sharjah Ramadan Festival, said that this year’s festival marks a significant leap in promotional campaigns, retail experiences, and entertainment offerings.

He noted that the festival continues to deliver distinctive experiences that seamlessly blend tradition with modernity. With exceptional discounts available, residents and visitors can access a diverse selection of products at competitive prices.

This year’s edition also features innovative promotions that leverage the latest digital technologies, enhancing the shopping experience through electronic raffles and real-time access to the festival’s agenda, event locations, and promotional offers.

For her part, Aisha Saleh, Director of Festivals and Promotions Department at SCCI and official spokesperson for the Sharjah Ramadan Festival, stated that the Sharjah Chamber is coordinating with the participating shopping malls and local entities to deliver an exceptional visitor experience.

She noted that the festival plays a strategic role in supporting commercial sectors, boosting local tourism, and positioning shopping-related activities as key attractions for both Sharjah residents and visitors.

This year’s edition of the Sharjah Ramadan Festival provides a well-rounded experience that capture the spirit of the blessed month of Ramadan, seamlessly integrating diverse retail offering, from fashion and artisanal crafts to gastronomy, with artistic and heritage-based engagements.

Enhancing the festive atmosphere of Ramadan, the festival hosts iftar and suhoor gatherings, along with a range of community-driven events that promote social cohesion. These include the "Ramadan Al-Khair" initiative, set to take place at Al Dhaid Mall on March 13 and 20, in addition to the festival’s curated Ramadan markets and family-focused activities that further enrich visitors' experiences throughout the holy month.