Abudhabi: The Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone (SPCFZ) has spotlighted the array of world-class services and unparalleled business incentives it has designed for global players seeking to foray into regional markets, in publishing, creative and other industries at the 31st edition of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, which runs until May 29 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

SPCFZ has also taken the opportunity to showcase the comprehensive amenities companies operating in the free zone provide, which new entrants can benefit from. These include shipping and logistics, translations, distribution to name a few.

Salim Omar Salim, Director of SPC Free Zone, said: “Our participation in Abu Dhabi International Book Fair is aimed at informing participants and guests from the UAE, the region and around the world about our services and incentives, as well as educate them about ways in which they can leverage these benefits to establish and grow their regional presence out of Sharjah”.

“We have been in several networking meetings with participating publishers, and have discussed the promising opportunities they can transform into successful business results by utilising SPCFZ’s advanced infrastructure in addition to key services to companies from 106 countries that operate in the free zone,” he added.

Leveraging Sharjah's strategic location between east and west, SPC Free Zone has been playing a key role in bringing publishers from either sides of the world closer, propelling the entry and expansion of industry players into the Gulf, Middle East and North Africa regions. It offers businesses an advantageous free-zone business environment with numerous benefits including 100 percent foreign ownership, best-in-class infrastructure replete with fully-equipped office spaces, and comprehensive allied services like printing, licensing and distribution.

