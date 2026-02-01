Sharjah: The second edition of Sharjah Pearls Exhibition, held under the umbrella of the seventh Jewels of Emirates Show, continues to draw strong turnout, highlighting the UAE’s rich maritime heritage and traditional pearl industry.

Organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) in strategic cooperation with Suwaidi Pearls- a leading industry player, the exhibition concludes on 1st February. It aims to revive and restore the legacy of Emirati pearls through a dedicated platform that blends the depth of heritage with the spirit of innovation. It also connects the natural pearl sector, across its historical, cultural, and commercial aspects, to emerging opportunities within the global economy.

Expert-led Educational Evenings Programme

A key attraction of the Sharjah Pearls Exhibition is Sharjah Pearl Evenings, a professional and educational programme featuring expert-led sessions by specialists from the Gemological Institute of America (GIA). The discussions focused on the internationally recognised standards for pearl evaluation and classification.

The programme also included professional storytelling sessions highlighting historical narratives and firsthand accounts of traditional pearl diving journeys. It also featured a special talk, titled “The Pearl Diver Who Became a Tawash (pearl merchant),” where Ahmed Mattar recounted his inspiring journey from a deep-sea diver to one of the Gulf’s leading pearl traders.

Empowering National Talent and Preserving Heritage

Mona Al Suwaidi, Director of the Executive Office of SCCI’s Chairman and in charge of the Emirati Goldsmiths Platform, stated that the second Sharjah Pearls Exhibition advanced the Sharjah Chamber’s strategic vision to create an integrated knowledge environment that integrates scientific expertise with cultural heritage.

She explained that the expert-led sessions delivered by the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) equipped Emirati designers and jewelers with up-to-date global standards for pearl evaluation and classification, which in turn strengthened the international credibility of locally produced jewellery.

“The educational evenings programme gave Emirati youth the opportunity to hear first-hand accounts from experienced professionals, including international experts, divers and traders. This unique blend of scientific knowledge and field experience helps reinforce local cultural identity and strengthens Sharjah’s position as a leading regional pearl industry hub,” Al Suwaidi added.

Al Suwaidi further noted that the Sharjah Pearls Exhibition created new opportunities for Emirati jewellery designers participating in the Emirati Goldsmiths Platform to incorporate natural pearls into contemporary designs that balance authenticity and innovation.

Unprecedent International Participation

Abdulla Rashed Al Suwaidi, Founder of Suwaidi Pearls, said this year’s edition of Sharjah Pearls Exhibition is of great importance as it evolved into a knowledge-oriented platform with the first-ever participation of the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) across the Middle East.

He explained that GIA’s expert teams provided educational and technical insights into pearl evaluation under the theme “Share and Learn,” reinforcing Sharjah’s position as a beacon of culture, learning, and leadership in heritage-based economic initiatives.

Al Suwaidi added that the 2026 edition of Sharjah Pearls Exhibition increased its display of natural pearls from one kilogram last year to two kilograms this year, with a goal of four kilograms for the upcoming edition. He stressed that the event aims to preserve the legacy of Emirati pearl culture, highlighting it as a core historical element shaping the UAE’s cultural identity.

Crown Jewel, “Al Maqamash” Collections

Al Suwaidi further clarified that the central showcase of Sharjah Pearls Exhibition 2026 presented the “Crown Jewel,” a 40-carat pearl regarded among the world’s rarest and largest, and one of only five global rarities sourced from the Arabian Gulf.

He noted that the exhibition highlighted traditional pearl craftsmanship, including stringing and threading techniques, to engage visitors with historic practices of peal industry. It also introduced the “Al Maqamash” collection, a curated line of Emirati heritage jewellery reinterpreted with modern design for the first time.

The exhibition is open to visitors at Expo Centre Sharjah until next Sunday, 1st February, offering visitors a unique opportunity to explore some of the rarest pearls and traditional crafts while also taking part in an enriching programme of cultural and educational activities.

