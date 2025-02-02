Sharjah: Sharjah Pearls Exhibition, hosted within the sixth edition of the Jewels of Emirates Show at Expo Centre Sharjah, have seen a significant turnout of visitors, with exhibitors introducing a resplendent selection of displays and interactive activities making their debut in the emirate.

Organised under the umbrella of the " Emirati Goldsmiths Platform”, an initiative of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the exhibition offers a unique insight into the history of pearl extraction, its varieties, and its deep-rooted connection to the jewellery industry in the UAE over nearly six centuries.

The exhibition, held in collaboration with the "Suwaidi Pearls", a leading company in reviving the brilliance of Emirati pearls, showcased a stunning array of the finest and rarest natural pearl pieces sourced from the seas of Sharjah. Among these are pearls dating back over 100 years, while others are approximately 30 years old.

The exhibition also presented exquisite collections of silver and golden pearls in various shapes and sizes, from finely detailed small pearls to larger statement pieces, each characterized by superior quality, exceptional clarity, and lustrous sheen.

The agenda of this year’s edition featured a competition for the "Best Natural Pearl jewellery Set Design" which saw wide participation from Emirati designers affiliated with the Emirati Goldsmiths Platform. Contestants competed in crafting various jewellery sets using premium and exquisite Emirati pearls, specifically "Gion" and "Sangabasi" pearls, with each set comprising a necklace and a pair of earrings.

The winners of the competition were announced with designer Maisoon Al Jarwan claiming the award in the G1 Pearl category and designer Haifa Al Nahdi receiving the award in the Sangabasi Pearl category.

H.E Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, said that the Sharjah Pearls Exhibition plays a pivotal role in reinforcing Sharjah’s status as a premier hub for the jewellery industry. By shedding light on the UAE’s rich legacy in pearl diving and trade, the exhibition presents a valuable opportunity to celebrate the country’s maritime heritage.

He noted that the exhibition serves as an innovative platform that merges tradition with contemporary innovation, empowering talented Emirati designers by providing them with a distinguished venue to showcase their exceptional craftsmanship that blends authenticity with modernity.

H.E Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, said that the Sharjah Pearls Exhibition complements the Jewels of Emirates Show as it delivers a unique experience that blends heritage with modernity in the world of jewellery.

He noted that this initiative demonstrates a strong commitment to preserving the UAE’s rich pearl heritage while highlighting ongoing advancements in the high-end jewellery sector.

Mona Al Suwaidi, Director of the Executive Office of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI)’s Chairman and in charge of the Emirati Goldsmiths Platform, stated that the Sharjah Pearls Exhibition is part of ongoing efforts to introduce younger generations to the legacy of pearls, a cornerstone of the UAE’s economic and cultural heritage.

She noted that the event provided a detailed narrative of the natural pearl industry, tracing its journey from early discovery by ancestors and forefathers to its refined incorporation into contemporary jewellery designs, with a particular focus on Sharjah’s historical position as a premier hub for pearl diving and extraction.

For his part, Abdulla Rashed Al Suwaidi, Founder of Suwaidi Pearls, emphasised that the Sharjah Pearls Exhibition highlights the UAE’s rich legacy of pearl extraction, spanning 560 years of deep ties between Sharjah and the pearl industry.

He stressed the importance of pearls in shaping the emirate’s historical identity and underscored the exhibition’s role in preserving this heritage and passing it on to future generations.

Aside from the natural pearl varieties, the Sharjah Pearls Exhibition featured a range of heritage and cultural activities dedicated to pearling culture, highlighting the pearl extraction process and the traditional tools employed in the industry.

The exhibition also held a competition for the "Best Natural Pearl jewellery Set Design" showcasing the talent of distinguished Emirati jewellery designers.

Furthermore, it hosted a panel discussion titled "The UAE: The Coast of Pearls Through the Ages”, where industry experts and specialists explore the history of pearl trading and fishing and their significance in shaping the Emirati identity.

