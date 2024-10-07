Jawaher bint Abdullah Al Qasimi: "The festival embodies the Sharjah cultural project, and we look forward to nurturing a creative generation that remains deeply connected to its identity, culture, and heritage." "We celebrate the achievements of Palestinian cinema, which has enriched both Arab and international cinema with enduring works."

Abdullah bin Haider: "The festival has consistently demonstrated its ability to innovate, becoming a bridge linking the dreams of our youth with the film industry."

Yasmine Al-Masry: "The festival’s support for young talent will enable us to showcase our rich culture and human experiences to the world." The docudrama What’s Happening premiered on the first night of the festival.



Sharjah, United Arab Emirates: The 11th edition of the Sharjah International Film Festival for Children and Youth commenced yesterday (Sunday), October 6, 2024. The event, held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, celebrates creative achievements in the film industry with a focus on nurturing the next generation. In attendance of Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Head of the Department of Government Relations in Sharjah, Sheikha Jawaher bint Abdullah Al Qasimi, Director General of the Fann Foundation and the festival, as well as a distinguished group of artists, directors, filmmakers, and international guests. Notable attendees included Yousra, Huda Hussein, Jaber Naghmoush, Ahmed Al Jasmi, and Shajoun.

The festival's opening ceremony at the Sharjah Academy for Performing Arts saw the launch of the “Guest of Honor” initiative, with Palestine being honored as the first-ever guest. This celebration pays tribute to Palestine’s rich heritage, cinematic contributions, and cultural influence in Arab cinema. The festival, running until October 12, will feature a curated selection of Palestinian films, allowing audiences to explore the intricacies of Palestinian society, culture, and the history of its cinema. These works highlight the evolution of Palestinian filmmaking, which has garnered international acclaim, including Academy Award nominations in the Best Foreign Film category.

In her opening speech, Sheikha Jawaher bint Abdullah Al Qasimi emphasized that the festival continues to align with Sharjah’s vision of fostering a creative generation rooted in cultural heritage and societal values. She stated: “The festival celebrates cinematic masterpieces under the embrace of Sharjah, a city devoted to supporting children and preparing them for the future, embodying the visions of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi and Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Muhammad Al Qasimi. Together, they continue to work toward elevating the intellectual and cultural awareness of children and youth by empowering them and integrating them into the development process.”

She expressed pride in Palestine’s selection as the guest of honor, adding: “For the first time, Palestine graces our festival as a guest of honor. It stands before us with its history, beauty, culture, humanity, and just cause, displaying its ancient identity and Arab origins. Palestinian cinema has always captured the essence of place and people, leaving indelible memories in our hearts. Through this festival, we celebrate the remarkable achievements of Palestinian cinema, which has enriched Arab and international cinema with timeless works."

Abdullah bin Haider, an Emirati artist, remarked: “The Sharjah International Film Festival for Children and Youth embodies the spirit of art and creativity. Over the years, it has proven its ability to shine and innovate, bridging the dreams of our youth and the expansive world of film. As we celebrate the 11th edition, we reflect on the importance of supporting young people, who represent the heartbeat of society. It is essential to give them the opportunities to develop their skills, harness their energy, and shape the future.” He further commented on the role of technological advancements in cinema, stating that films provide a platform for young people to express their visions and dreams, and festivals like this open up intellectual horizons for them.

Yasmine Al-Masry emphasized the importance of storytelling as a means of crossing borders and connecting cultures. She highlighted the challenges faced by Arab youth, particularly Palestinian youth, and called for increased support and solidarity. “Young people in the Arab world make up nearly 30% of the population, and in a region where 372 million people speak Arabic, we cannot ignore the harsh realities faced by Palestinian youth, who are deprived of basic rights like health and education. This is not just a political crisis; it is a humanitarian one. I believe in storytelling as a powerful weapon against racism, hatred, and discrimination. With the festival’s support for young filmmakers, we can introduce the world to our rich culture and human experiences.”

During the ceremony, attendees viewed “Tell Them What Happened”, a docudrama that highlights the importance of family and resilience, featuring the voice of “Habiba,” a child from Gaza. Director Omar Walid explained that the film was inspired by the current conditions in Gaza, underscoring the vital role of art and cinema in documenting reality. “This year has profoundly impacted all of us. Life is no longer what it was, and our role as filmmakers is to use our soft power to share our voices with the world.”

Lifetime Achievement Honors

The festival recognized the outstanding contributions of Jaber Naghmoush, Huda Hussein, and Yousra, each awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award for their significant influence on the arts. Their work in drama, theater, and film has left an enduring mark on the collective memory of Arab culture.

The jury panel was also announced, consisting of 18 renowned directors and experts from around the world, including Shajoun, Muhammad Al-Aubthani, Sebastian Reichhold, Hanna Atallah, Razan Taqsh, Soudad Kaadan, Jitendra Misher, Susan Johnston, and Ahmed Zein, among others. They will evaluate submissions across multiple categories, including “International Short Films”, “Arabic Short Films”, “Animated Short Films”, “Feature Animated Films”, “Feature Films”, “Films Made by Children and Young People”, and “Documentary Films”.Films made by children and youth will be judged by a panel of 20 emerging jurors, including young participants making their debut at the festival.

Film Market and Screenings

This year’s festival features 100 films from over 90 countries, including Zimbabwe, which is participating for the first time. Other participating countries include Oman, Egypt, France, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Palestine, South Korea, Spain, and Germany. The “Green Carpet” platform will premiere three films in the Middle East, Amakor, a Kuwaiti film directed by Ahmed Al-Khodary and starring Khaled Amin and Samah Hussein, The Teacher, directed by Farah Nabulsi and Diplodocus, an adventure film co-produced by Slovakia, the Czech Republic, and Poland.

The festival’s Film Market serves as a hub for filmmakers, producers, and emerging talents, offering opportunities for networking and collaboration. It will also feature workshops, panel discussions, and dialogues with directors, artists, and industry specialists addressing key issues and trends in cinema.