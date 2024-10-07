Ahmed Al Ameri: Sharjah drives creative sectors to new horizons, establishing knowledge as the pillar of sustainable development

Mohammed Hassan Khalaf: The 43rd edition will be exceptional, with dedicated studios at the venue, live broadcasts and comprehensive coverage.

Morocco will be the official Guest of Honour showcasing 107 engaging activities led by 100 participants.

UAE tops participation list with 234 publishers, Egypt 172, Lebanon 88.

1,357 activities led by 250 guests from 63 countries

134 guests from 32 countries will lead 500 cultural activities

New at SIBF: Pre-booked exclusive workshops and ‘Poetry Nights’ in 6 languages

Sharjah: The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) has unveiled the 43rd edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF 2024), set to take place from November 6 to 17 at Expo Centre Sharjah. Under the theme ‘It starts with a book,’ this year's event will host 2,520 publishers from 112 countries and celebrate 400 authors signing their latest works. The cultural extravaganza will be home to 1,357 activities led by 250 guests from 63 countries, promising a packed agenda suitable for age groups and interests.

The 43rd edition will celebrate Morocco as the Guest of Honour, showcasing its rich literary and cultural legacy. SIBF 2024 will also host 600 workshops for all age groups and introduce pre-booked exclusive workshops led by leading global experts in creative writing.

The announcement, made during a press conference at SBA headquarters, was attended by His Excellency Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of SBA; His Excellency Ahmed El Tazi, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to the UAE; HE Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director-General of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority; Khoula Al Mujaini, General Coordinator of SIBF; and Mansour Al Hassani, General Coordinator of the Professional Conferences for the Sharjah International Book Fair. The press conference was also attended by leaders of industry, senior officials and media representatives.

Sharjah shaping a global narrative

During his address, HE Ahmed Al Ameri emphasised Sharjah’s commitment to positioning itself as a global centre of knowledge, culture, and creativity. He attributed this success to the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who has continually championed the role of literature in shaping society. Al Ameri also highlighted Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority, for her leadership in elevating Sharjah’s position as a global hub for publishing and literature, as well as advancing Arabic literature on the world stage.

“The book is the origin of all things and is the record of all human achievements. They safeguard the histories and accomplishments of nations, guiding societies as they advance. This is why the theme for this year’s fair is ‘It Starts with a Book.’ It encapsulates the belief that every significant journey in learning and personal growth begins with a book, serving as a gateway to endless knowledge and understanding. In an era where information is abundant, it is important to recognise books as foundational tools that facilitate individual enlightenment and ultimately contribute to the collective progress of society,” he stated.

A model of institutional integration

HE Mohammed Hassan Khalaf highlighted that the partnership with SBA exemplifies seamless institutional collaboration, especially with organising SIBF. Since its inception, the fair has become a beacon of knowledge and creativity. He said: “We are proud to serve as the media partner for this unique cultural event, playing our part in spreading knowledge. The 43rd edition will be remarkable, with dedicated studios at the venue, live broadcasts of the opening ceremony, diverse programming on Sharjah’s TV and radio, and real-time coverage via the Maraya platform and digital media.”

For his part, Marwan Al Zaim, CEO of Al Marwan Group, the sponsor of the Turjuman Award — a literary accolade that recognises outstanding contributions to Arabic literature and translation — delivered a recorded speech in which he said: “Turjuman Award reflects Sharjah’s ongoing efforts to promote cultural exchange and broaden access to knowledge. Over the past 43 years, the Sharjah International Book Fair has evolved into a vital Arab forum that unites the region, establishing reading as a cornerstone of development and prosperity, and demonstrating Sharjah's capability to invigorate both Arab and global cultural landscapes.”

For his part, His Excellency Ahmed El Tazi, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to the UAE, expressed profound gratitude for the honour of being the Guest of Honour at the Sharjah International Book Fair 2024. “Our long-standing relationship with Sharjah and the UAE are evident in the collaborative spirit we share. This year, Morocco aims to leave a positive impact through a carefully curated agenda prepared by our Ministry of Culture and Communication which will represent the current Moroccan cultural scene through exhibits, seminars, and sessions featuring a distinguished group of philosophers, thinkers, and writers. In addition to activities outside the pavilion and the fair, the people of Sharjah will be given a glimpse into Morocco’s rich arts and heritage, showcasing our culture while nurturing a dialogue that celebrates creativity and knowledge” he stated.

Books are key to excellence

Khoula Al Mujaini, General Coordinator of SIBF, said: “As time progresses, our lives evolve, as do our interests and reading preferences. In childhood, we are drawn to stories of fantasy and legends, while in our youth, we seek the thrill of adventure. In life’s later stages, we often gravitate towards more reflective reading, where the reader embodies the essence of the writer, continuing their mission and, in some cases, becoming authors themselves—passing down their experiences for future generations to learn from, just as they once did from a book.”

Global platform shaping the future of publishing

In turn, Mansour Al Hassani spoke about the events accompanying the upcoming edition. In his keynote, he noted that the fair, with its international conferences bringing together publishers from across the globe, has become a global platform for shaping the future of the publishing industry and defining a new era of connectivity between all sectors of the global creative industries.

2,522 Arab and international publishers

SIBF 2024 will host 2,522 publishers and exhibitors, 835 of whom are Arab and 264 foreign. The UAE leads the Arab participants with 234 publishers, Egypt with 172, Lebanon with 88, and Syria with 58. Internationally, the United Kingdom leads with 81 publishers, followed by India with 52.

134 guests to lead 500 cultural activities

The 43rd edition of SIBF will bring together an esteemed gathering of writers, thinkers, intellectuals, and artists, including laureates of prominent Arab and international awards. A distinguished assembly 134 guests will comprise 49 international speakers from 14 nations, 45 Arab guests from 17 countries as well as 40 notable Emirati speakers. These renowned thought leaders will lead 500 cultural activities, ranging from panel discussions and readings to workshops and sessions exploring creative experiences across diverse art forms and literary genres.

This year’s SIBF will introduce pre-booked, specialised workshops conducted in Arabic and English. The Arabic-language workshops will span three days each, while the English sessions will last one day. Topics will include writing thrillers, literary editing, and therapeutic writing, led by renowned Arab and international authors such as Ahmed Mourad, Ahmed Abdel Majeed, Rupi Kaur, Isabella Maldonado, and others.

Emirati and Arab guests

The international event will also feature a distinguished lineup of prominent Emirati writers, intellectuals, and poets, including Dr. Sultan Al Ameemi, Dr. Saeed Al Dhaheri, Dr. Hamad Bin seray, author Ibrahim Al-Hashimi, poet Ali Al Abdan, author Eman Al Yousuf, poet Amal Al Sahlawi, author Salma Al Hafeeti, writer Abdullah Al Hassawi, among others. They will be joined by some of the Arab world’s most celebrated literary figures in the cultural programme such as Egyptian actor Ahmed Ezz; Ahmed Mourad; economist Ahmed El Sayed Al Naggar; Dr. Saad Al Bazai; and Dr. Amir Taj Elsir. Additionally, poets and novelists in attendance include Egyptian poet Hisham El Gakh, acclaimed novelist Ibrahim Abdel Meguid, renowned writer Laila Al-Othman, poet Adham Fathy, and author Saad Al-Rifai.

International guests

Notable international figures gracing this year’s fair include Bulgarian poet and playwright Georgi Gospodinov, a celebrated author who was awarded the 2023 International Booker Prize and whose works have been translated into over 38 languages. Canadian theoretical physicist and cosmologist Prof. Lawrence M. Krauss, renowned for his works The Physics of Star Trek, A Universe from Nothing, and The Physics of Climate Change, will also be a featured guest.

They will be joined by Pakistani novelist Amna Mufti, author of Paani Mar Raha Hai, British author Tahir Shah, renowned for The Caliph’s House and other best-selling works, and South African poet and writer Iain S. Thomas, celebrated for his books I Wrote This for You and Every Word You Cannot Say.

Esteemed global historian Professor Peter Frankopan from the UK, author of The Silk Roads: A New History of the World, will be a key participant. Joining him will be Brandy Gillmore from the US, an internationally recognised expert on mind-body healing and author of Master Your Mind and Energy to Heal Your Body: You Can Be Your Own Cure. Indian actress and author Huma Qureshi, known for her book Zeba: An Accidental Superhero, will also participate in the fair.

As in past editions, the book signing corner will host over 400 authors from diverse nationalities and literary disciplines, offering visitors a chance to have their latest works personally signed.

Poetry nights... The harmony of verse and melody

As part of the 43rd edition, the Poetry nights will take place daily at 7:00 PM. They bring together a distinguished group of poets from around the world to present their work in six different languages: Arabic, English, Urdu, Punjabi, Malayalam, and Tagalog. The poetry is accompanied by live musical performances, creating an artistic atmosphere where the beauty of words blends seamlessly with the sweetness of melodies, celebrating cultural and artistic diversity.

The event features prominent international poets such as Janis Thomas from the UK, Pakistani Wasi Shah, Rafeeq Ahammed from India, and Esther Vargas Castillo from the Philippines. Dr. Mishal Hamed, poet Ibaa Al-Khatib, poet Adam Fathi, and poet Nasser Al Obeir represent the Arab world.

Thriller Festival

The highly awaited third edition of the Thriller Festival will return to SIBF from November 7 to 10 in collaboration with Thriller Festival NY. This event will unite visitors with renowned authors specialising in thriller and crime fiction. It will offer a dynamic platform for seven international and seven Arab best-selling authors to engage directly with fans of mystery, suspense, and thrillers across the region. Featured authors include Ahmed Mourad, Amir Atef, Yehia Safwat, Saad Abed Al Badr, Mohammed Al Nasser, John J. Nance, and Tess Gerritsen.

600 workshops catering to all age groups and interests

The 43rd edition will offer a wide array of workshops and theatrical performances, carefully curated to attract visitors of all age groups and creative disciplines. The fair will present 600 workshops, delivering a comprehensive, interactive learning experience that addresses diverse interests. This includes 465 workshops tailored for adults and children, and 135 dedicated to early childhood, focusing on nurturing essential skills and fostering a lifelong passion for knowledge and discovery from a young age.

In addition to workshops, this year’s fair will showcase 105 exciting performances spanning theatre, roaming shows, and symphonic concerts, led by an exceptional lineup of international artists from 9 countries.

Among the notable performances is the theatrical production Traino, starring Aljoud, Aljoury Albaanon, and Wadha Al Ayoub. The story follows three girls who embark on a thrilling adventure aboard a puzzle-filled train, journeying through several countries, where they discover the value of coexistence and cross-cultural understanding.

Another headline performance is Al-Yathum, a horror-comedy featuring Abdulrahman Al Aqel, Zahra Arafat, Fahad Al Banai, and Naif Al Anzi. This production satirically portrays pressing social issues that threaten community cohesion while underscoring the significance of safeguarding societal values.

47 live cooking sessions led by 17 international chefs

The Cookery Corner will host 47 live cooking sessions featuring 17 guest chefs from 13 countries, including debut participants from Vietnam, Oman, Slovenia, and Nepal. This year's lineup includes Anita Šumer, a Slovenian sourdough artist; and Anna Haugh, an Irish restaurateur and MasterChef: The Professionals judge. They will be joined by Elmarie Berry, a South African food stylist; Lina Saad, an award-winning Lebanese chef; and Ruby Bhogal, known for her fusion of Indian and British culinary traditions.

Social Media Station

The fan-favourite Social Media Station will also feature daily specialised workshops addressing a wide range of topics. These sessions will cover enhancing partnerships and collaborations with influencers, examining the role of AI in shaping the future of social media platforms, and exploring AI-driven content creation. The diverse agenda aims to equip attendees with valuable insights into the rapidly evolving landscape of social media and the integration of cutting-edge technologies in content development and audience engagement.

107 events led by 100 participants from Morocco

In honour of Morocco’s longstanding cultural ties, the 43rd edition's guest of honour will present a diverse programme featuring 107 events from more than 100 distinguished writers, intellectuals, and cultural leaders. The agenda includes 17 seminars and talks, 36 events in cinema and musical performance — including the Moroccan play Safar on November 8 and 9 — 44 engaging activities for children, 10 sessions in cooking at the Cookery Corner, and a number of immersive workshops designed to engage participants of all ages.

Distinguished Moroccan participants include sociologist Rahma Bourqia, Morocco’s first female university president; Mubarak Rabi, an expert in child psychology; Mohammed Achaari, recipient of the International Booker Prize for Arabic Fiction; historian Jamaa Baida; poet Latifa Miftah; philosopher Abdellah Belkeziz; and writer Abdessalam Benabdelali, winner of the Sultan Al Owais Award for Human Studies.

Publisher's Training

SIBF 2024 will kick off with a Publisher's Training, drawing 157 publishers - 52 from the UAE, 50 from the Arab world, and 55 from Africa. Organised in partnership with New York University, the programme will cover best practices and global trends in publishing. This year’s course focuses on three themes: the impact of metaverse technology and data, the role of ‘BookTech’ in enhancing recommendations and sales, and the future of artificial intelligence in publishing.

47 speakers from 108 countries at the 13th Publishers Conference

The 14th Publishers Conference, running from November 3 to 5, will feature professionals from 108 countries, including the Central African Republic's inaugural participation, and over 47 international speakers.

This year’s conference will enhance interactivity with 30 small-group workshops addressing key publishing topics such as content marketing, audiobook production, AI applications, digital distribution strategies, and sustainability. It will also facilitate networking and business deal opportunities while exchanging insights on the industry's future.

400 participants in the Sharjah International Library Conference

The 11th Sharjah International Library Conference, in collaboration with the American Library Association, will take place on November 9-10, gathering over 400 participants from various library sectors. This year’s theme, ‘Integrating Artificial Intelligence in Library Services and Enhancing AI Literacy,’ highlights the role of technology in libraries. Notably, the edition will feature a record 100 Emirati librarians, showcasing the UAE’s commitment to enhancing library roles and fostering innovation.

SIBF 2023 is supported by strategic sponsorships and partnerships, including Etisalat by e& as the official sponsor, the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority as the official media partner, and Expo Centre Sharjah as the strategic partner. Additionally, the fair is supported by Al Marwan Group, sponsor of the Turjuman Award, BEEAH Group as the sustainability partner, Arada as the development partner, and Invest Bank as the banking partner.