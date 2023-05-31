The program builds on the successful Innovate for the Future Hackathon

SRTIP ecosystem will help to share knowledge and secure investment for projects

Three winners will be selected to win prizes and additional resources

Sharjah, UAE – Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SRTIP) and SoiLAB are pleased to announce the launch of the SoiLAB Startup Boot Camp, a pioneering initiative designed to empower the next generation of innovators and entrepreneurs. The program is located at SoiLAB’s SRTIP HQ and is part of the burgeoning ecosystem that provides the best launch pad for businesses in the region. It represents the highly anticipated sequel to the widely successful "Innovate for the Future Hackathon" from earlier in 2023. The program also demonstrates SRTIP’s broader commitment to empowering and supporting promising pioneers, ensuring they can transform their prototypes into thriving small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that generate substantial revenue.

The SoiLAB Startup Boot Camp is a six-week intensive program offering early-stage startups a unique environment to refine and scale their ideas. Participants, selected based on the viability of their Minimum Viable Product (MVP) or proof of concept, will have access to an immersive 8-day training session from July 10th to July 13th and then from July 17th to July 20th.

This unique training program provides entrepreneurs the tools, resources, and guidance they need to excel. It features hands-on interaction with expert mentors and engineers, networking opportunities with successful startups and potential investors, and access to cutting-edge technologies and workspaces at SoiLAB.

Following the training, participants will embark on a four-week mentorship program, commencing on July 23rd and ending on August 20th. This program provides one-on-one sessions with seasoned professionals to help refine strategies, upscale MVPs, and gain valuable insights into startup entrepreneurship.

SRTIP CEO Hussein Al Mahmoudi says, “The Startup Boot Camp is an integral part of SRTIP’s mission to provide the perfect launch pad for the region’s aspiring innovators and entrepreneurs. This is an amazing opportunity for participants to gain access to our world-class facilities and tap into our ecosystem designed to help them succeed; we’re excited to see how they thrive in this environment”.

The program will then culminate in selecting three winners who will receive additional resources and exclusive prizes, supporting their innovations' further development and launch.

The boot camp will occur onsite at SoiLAB’s cutting-edge headquarters at SRTIP from 4 PM to 8 PM. Registrations close on June 15th 2023.

About SRTIP

Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park Free Zone (SRTIP) was established in 2016 by the royal decree of His Highness Sheikh Sultan Bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, United Arab Emirates. It was mandated to develop and manage an innovation ecosystem that promotes Research and Development (R&D) and supports enterprise activities, utilising the triple helix

collaboration of industry, government and academia. It is the perfect place to promote collaboration and research within Sharjah's University City. It has built a hub that will generate innovation, nurture talent and foster an engaging community of like-minded people from over 150 leading academic institutions, companies and start-ups who connect, work and thrive.



About SoiLAB

SoiLAB is located at Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SRTIP) and is the largest maker space in the region, offering a state-of-the-art lab for innovators and entrepreneurs to transform their ideas into viable business solutions. It serves as a platform for innovation, collaboration, and learning, driving the future of entrepreneurship in the region.

