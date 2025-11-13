Supported by a coalition of industry leaders, the region's largest entrepreneurial gathering is set to unite thousands from January 31st to February 1st, 2026

Sharjah: Following a record-breaking 2025 edition, the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival (SEF); the region’s most anticipated gathering for innovators and change-makers; will return for its 9th edition from January 31 to February 1, 2026, at the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SPARK), driven by its defining theme, “Where We Belong,” to celebrate community and belonging as the foundation of entrepreneurship and innovation.

The upcoming edition of SEF is propelled by the continued support of its key strategic partners, including Emaar Properties, du , Arada, the Emirates Petroleum Company - Emarat, Bank of Sharjah, and Sharjah Business Women Council (SBWC). Their commitment is a driving force behind the festival with the creation of specialised zones that cater to every facet of the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Organised by the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa), SEF is a cornerstone of Sharjah’s strategy to establish itself as a leading global hub for entrepreneurship. The festival serves as an integral platform that empowers a new generation of founders, bolstering economic diversification and positioning the emirate; and the wider region; at the forefront of the knowledge-based economy.

Commenting on the upcoming edition of SEF, H.E. Najla Al-Midfa, Vice Chairperson of Sheraa, stated: “True innovation is never born in isolation; it thrives within ecosystems that believe in people - in their ideas, resilience, and capacity to change the world. The coalition of leaders joining SEF 2026 reflects our shared conviction that the future of our economy will be built by entrepreneurs.

“In Sharjah, we believe that when we invest in people, we invest in a future that is both sustainable and profoundly human. This is the essence of SEF - a space where innovation meets intention, and belonging fuels progress.” she added.

Reflecting on the festival’s purpose and its position in the region, H.E. Sara Abdelaziz Al Nuaimi, CEO of Sheraa, stated: “The resounding success of SEF through the years has been a powerful validation of our core belief; that entrepreneurship thrives where community and purpose converge. As we look towards SEF 2026, we will expand on our vision to cultivate a global benchmark for innovation and knowledge sharing right here in Sharjah. Our strategic partnerships for SEF 2026 are intentionally designed to build a comprehensive, collaborative ecosystem; and this festival will demonstrate to the world that Sharjah is not just a participant in the future economy, but a primary architect of it. We are building a home where every dreamer and doer has the tools, network, and comprehensive support to transform their ideas into enterprises that will shape our collective tomorrow.”

Strong partnerships to support the entrepreneurial ecosystem

Building on a proven formula for success, SEF 2026 will once again feature dedicated zones supported by key ecosystem partners, each designed to cater to a specific facet of the entrepreneurial journey.

The Impact Zone, powered by Arada, will spotlight ventures driving positive social and environmental change. The Creative Zone, supported by Emaar Properties, will be a hub for innovators in design, content, and the arts. Meanwhile, the Made in Sharjah Zone, powered by the Sharjah Business Women Council (SBWC) and Bank of Sharjah, will champion homegrown talent and products. The Startup Town Zone, powered by du Business, will provide a dedicated space for UAE startups to showcase their businesses, connect with investors, and learn from industry leaders. For those focused on investment and growth, the Emirates Petroleum Company - Emarat, will return with The Vault, offering critical insights into funding and scaling businesses.

Looking back at SEF 2025

The announcement comes on the heels of an extraordinarily successful SEF 2025, which welcomed a record-setting 14,000 attendees. The 8th edition set a new benchmark with 300 global speakers, 10 curated zones, and over 250 activities. It was a powerhouse of opportunity, facilitating 400 exclusive investor meetings and showcasing 150 startups. The festival’s expanded scale and the signing of strategic MOUs with global entities like Microsoft and Enterprise Ireland underscored its growing influence in connecting the local ecosystem to the world.

As SEF 2026 prepares to build on this incredible momentum, the entrepreneurial community can anticipate another landmark event dedicated to building connections, unlocking potential, and shaping the future of business. For more information and to secure super early bird tickets, visit https://sharjahef.com/.