Festivities Include Traditional Cultural Showcases, Events Draw Capacity Global Audience

Sharjah-UAE – The emirate of Sharjah concluded its 53rd Eid Al Etihad celebrations that spanned 13 days and featured diverse activities, attracting more than 250,000 visitors across multiple nationalities – both citizens and residents, and more than 200 events organized around the Emirate of Sharjah. The celebrations took place across multiple locations, in a joyful ambience replete with national fervor and pride, embodying the Spirit of the Union and its enduring values.

The meticulously curated festivities included a raft of entertainment offerings and cultural activities catering to community members of all ages. These included artistic and cultural showcases and musical performances that highlighted authentic Emirati heritage. Among the most memorable moments from the celebrations that left audiences amazed was the dazzling fireworks display that illuminated Sharjah’s skies.

The celebrations drew the extensive participation of government and private entities that organized innovative activities to reflect the UAE’s cultural and social diversity. Interactive workshops and art exhibitions were also held to showcase the country’s remarkable achievements throughout its milestone journey of over five decades.

His Excellency Khalid Jassim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah Eid Al Etihad Committee, commended the superior quality and response to the festivities and said: “This year’s Eid Al Etihad celebrations in Sharjah reflect the incredible nationalistic spirit and solidarity within our community that are hallmarks of our nation. The meticulous organization and significant public engagement highlight the collective efforts of all participating entities to make this important national event a great success.”

He added: “The celebrations across the emirate featured a wide-ranging schedule of activities designed to meet the interests and tastes of all community members. We were keen to ensure that the events reflected our national identity and cultural values while emphasizing the role of the Union as integral to our progress and prosperity as a nation. Today, we usher in a new year for our Union, marked by further development and sustainable growth, inspired by the vision of our wise leadership to achieve excellence in all fields across the board.”

Al Midfa stressed the importance of continuing to organize events that strengthen the UAE’s national identity, and said: “In Sharjah, we aim to provide a unique experience for our local community and visitors – inspired by our rich heritage and national values. The success of these celebrations is a testament to the productive collaboration among various entities and the positive response from our beloved audience.”

Sharjah’s Eid Al Etihad celebrations this year left attendees with cherished memories and a renewed sense of pride in the UAE’s astounding achievements and aspirations, reinforcing the emirate’s status as a leading cultural hub and destination of choice for key international events.