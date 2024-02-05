The festival associated sessions draw more than 300 participants.

Honouring the festival’s sponsors.

Sharjah: The Sharjah Classic Cars Festival 2024 concluded its inaugural edition on Sunday, leaving an indelible mark with an impressive gathering of over 15,000 avid classic cars enthusiasts and lovers across its vibrant three- day showcase.

Held under the theme "More than just cars", the first edition showcased a diverse array of hundreds of classic cars and hosted five insightful panel discussions attended by over 300 participants, signifying a new transformative phase.

The closing ceremony commenced with a welcome speech by Hoda Thani, a member of the organising committee of the Sharjah Classic Cars Festival, and media personality Khalid Ahmed. The event unfolded with a captivating visual presentation, offering a glimpse into the official attendance audience engagement, and their sheer delight of classic cars displays and associated activities.

SCCF reflects Sharjah's tourism and cultural status

H.E. Dr Mohammed Butti Bin Obaid Al Hajri, Vice-Chairman of the Board, and members of the Board of Directors of Sharjah Classic Cars Club, delivered the closing speech. Al Hajri emphasised that the festival was a dream that came true, and with the success of its first edition, the overarching goal is to channel the achieved excellence and success towards making it the preeminent festival in the UAE and the broader region.

He added, "Our goal extends beyond showcasing the most exquisite classic cars to the public and connecting with enthusiasts, experts, and specialists to promote the emirate’s dynamic tourism, sports, and entertainment activity, emphasizing the significance of classic cars as integral components of the cultural and historical heritage. Our overarching goal is to attract broader segments of society towards ownership and investment in these cherished vehicles."

Concluding his speech, Al Hajri thanked all those who contributed to making the first edition of the festival a success. He then honoured the festival's sponsors with special recognition extended to the festival’s official sponsor "Arabian Gulf Mechanical Centre", along with Emirates Auction as the gold sponsor and the Sharjah Driving Institute as the silver sponsor.

Ensuring Spare parts availability

Prior to the closing ceremony, the festival hosted its fifth and final panel discussion titled "Searching for Spare Parts… Where to Start?". Moderated by media personality Hussain Al Mulla, the insightful session featured Yusuf Al Ansari, a specialist in the sector and a well-known sports commentator, who shared his expertise in acquiring original and rare spare parts, sources, and methods that can be utilised, and the best ways and techniques for installing and replacing spare parts without affecting the quality and aesthetics of vintage cars.

Al Ansari delved into the origins of his passion for this realm, underscoring the importance of patience in the quest for spare parts for classic cars. He emphasized the avoidance of using new replacement parts that compromise the original essence of the vehicle. Al Ansari also commended UAE-made parts, acknowledging them as a testament to the scientific development and knowledge maturity achieved by the UAE, thanks to the support of its wise leadership.

Al Ansari underlined that owning a classic car necessitates the provision of a private garage or rental space, coupled with meticulous efforts to isolate the vehicle effectively, shielding it from moisture that could lead to rust. He highlighted the importance of refraining from maintaining the fundamental parts to ensure their longevity, while also urging owners to pay attention to seemingly secondary internal wires and connections.

In conclusion, Al Ansari highlighted several essential criteria for a classic car, with particular emphasis on metres, speed, and temperature indicators. He underscored the need for thoroughly checking these aspects before purchasing a classic car, considering their scarcity and higher price in the market.