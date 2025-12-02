Sharjah: The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) officially launched Sharjah Shopping Promotions 2025–2026, a flagship annual retail event on SCCI’s agenda, with festivities and consumer engagement activities extending through 15th January 2026 across the emirate’s regions and cities.

This season’s campaign debuts an interactive rewards model branded “Discover What’s Behind the Lock,” designed to transform the traditional shopping experience into a dynamic and incentive-driven format delivering immediate customer value.

The campaign features extensive participation from major shopping malls, central markets, and thousands of retail outlets. Consumers are offered wide-ranging promotions and discounts on leading local and international brands, complemented by entertainment and heritage-themes activities that showcase Sharjah’s tourism appeal. The initiative is further strengthened by its timing during the winter retail season and the lead-up to New Year festivities.

In his remarks, H.E. Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, stated that Sharjah Shopping Promotions remains a core strategic initiative aimed at strengthening the emirate’s position as one of the region’s leading shopping destinations.

He noted that the Sharjah Chamber is keen to organise this major commercial event to advance public–private partnerships and to support the retail sector by delivering sustainable promotional platforms that drive business participation and investment interest.

For his part, H.E. Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, said the Chamber pursues continuous innovation in the events it organises and sponsors to achieve optimal market responsiveness, enhance customer satisfaction, and drive retail revenue growth.

He added that offering a broad product mix at discounted prices from major brands, combined with entertainment experiences and instant rewards, enhances customer engagement metrics, boosts retail partner sales performance, and creates memorable customer experiences.

To reinforce the commercial activity linked to “Sharjah Shopping Promotions,” SCCI developed an integrated operational plan spanning Sharjah City, the Central Region, and the Eastern Region. The coverage includes Al Nahda, Aljada, Al Qrain, Al Dhaid, Kalba, Khorfakkan, and the principal retail malls throughout the emirate.

As part of its strategy to broaden the geographic scope of the commercial campaign, the Sharjah Chamber will deliver dedicated activities for shoppers in the Eastern Region at “Souq Al Jubail” in Kalba.

The initiative will further include strategic participation in the “Dawahi Festival” through a joint platform with the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA). The platform will feature interactive workshops, competitions, and prizes for attendees, complemented by the appearance of the signature character “Shamsa” associated with Sharjah Shopping Promotions.

The campaign launch featured the inauguration of the flagship “Wall of Lockers” event, developed as a large-scale interactive attraction modeled on a giant locker filled with surprises and prizes. Shoppers who spend AED 500 over two consecutive days at participating malls to receive a voucher granting a key to attempt unlocking a designated locker. Upon success, participants receive immediate guaranteed rewards, including premium smartphones, shopping vouchers, and direct cash prizes.

The shopping centers will host a series of high-impact promotional activations during the campaign period, with two-day weekend events scheduled at each venue from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The itinerary commences at “Al Oasis Mall” on 6–7 December, continues at “Al Rahmaniyah Mall” on 13–14 December, followed by “Mega Mall” on 20–21 December, then “Sahara Centre” on 27–28 December, and concludes at “06 Mall” on 3–4 January 2026.

The Sharjah Shopping Promotions 2025–2026 will conclude with a grand draw scheduled for 15 January 2026, offering a total cash prize pool of AED 100,000 to be distributed among ten winners, each receiving AED 10,000.

The Sharjah Chamber enhanced the participation process through an updated mobile application, enabling qualifying shoppers with purchases of AED 200 or more to upload their receipts electronically and gain entry into the draw.