Sharjah: The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), through its Sharjah Training and Development Centre (STDC), concluded an integrated training programme entitled “Agricultural Workshops.”

Implemented in partnership with the Dibba Al Hisn Municipality, the programme targeted agricultural technical personnel and formed part of ongoing strategic efforts to strengthen the sector and advance sustainable food security by promoting sustainable farming practices. It aimed at enhancing workforce capabilities and improving overall service delivery and operational efficiency within this critical industry.

The 60-hour training programme comprised a series of specialised workshops covering key areas of agricultural practice, including propagation and planting techniques, pruning management, red palm weevil control, core crop production principles, and smart fertilisation and irrigation systems. The curriculum was reinforced through field visits and practical sessions designed to enhance technical proficiency and provide direct exposure to contemporary agricultural practices.

The workshops were delivered by Engineer Jumaa Mohammed Atta, an agricultural consultant and expert, who introduced the latest technologies and sustainable methodologies in the agricultural sector. His sessions emphasised strengthening participant competencies and optimising agricultural operations management in accordance with recognised global standards.

Maryam Saif Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for the Support Services Sector at SCCI, said that the “Agricultural Workshops” initiative reflects the Sharjah Chamber’s ongoing commitment to developing the agricultural sector as a critical pillar of food security and sustainable resource management.

She affirmed that continuous professional training and innovation-driven practices form the foundation of SCCI’s approach to enhancing production standards and reinforcing sector-wide competitiveness.

For her part, Amal Abdullah Al Ali, Director of STDC, stated that the “Agricultural Workshops” programme was designed to empower participants with up-to-date applied knowledge and technical tools that improve operational quality and drive higher agricultural productivity.

