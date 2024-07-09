Sharjah: The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) recently hosted a graduation ceremony of 11 participants of the Strategic Business Leadership Programme, which spanned several months under the theme “Begin your Successful Leadership Journey”. The participants comprised employees from both government and private-sector institutions and entities operating in the emirate.

Launched by SCCI’s Sharjah Training and Development Centre (STDC), the programme aims to strengthen participants’ skills and capacities to analyse data, present innovative solutions, and draft strategic plans for developing work systems, generating competitive advantage, and fostering a culture of innovation and creativity in work environments.

The ceremony was attended by H.E Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, alongside other board members, and H.E. Najla Ahmed Al Midfa, Vice President of the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa).

Also present were H.E Mohammad Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI; Maryam Saif Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for the Support Services Sector at SCCI; Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector at SCCI; Sheikha Azza Al Qasimi, Executive Director of Operations at Expo Centre Sharjah; Amal Abdullah Al Ali, STDC Director, and Saeed Sharar, Executive Director of Operations - Osoul Services at Sharjah Asset Management Company, as well as several representatives from the participating public and private companies and entities.

The Strategic Business Leadership Programme successfully attracted a distinguished group of promising talents from both the public and private sectors, including department and branch managers, their deputies, and heads of departments. It was notable for its diverse training modules, which covered a wide range of vital areas for improving institutional and organisational performance and developing skills essential for strategic decision-making.

The programme highlighted methods for building innovative strategies with a particular focus on mechanisms of business economic analysis and how to utilize economic indicators in administrative and financial decision-making to optimize resource efficiency.

H.E Abdallah Sultan Al Owais affirmed that the Sharjah Chamber launched the programme as a part of its commitment to participating in the human resources development of government and private-sector institutions and agencies.

He highlighted the SCCI’s ongoing efforts to promote a culture of institutional quality. These efforts are in line with the UAE government's advanced framework for investing in human capital, nurturing talent, attracting intellectual resources, and sustainably developing skills and capabilities. This approach aims to keep pace with future market changes and requirements.

For her part, Maryam Saif Al Shamsi noted that the STDC’s programme sought to keep pace with rapid technological advancements. A crucial segment was dedicated to Artificial Intelligence (AI) in strategic leadership, designed to acquaint participants with cutting-edge technologies and their applications in strategic decision-making, big data analysis, and future trend forecasting.

The programme also focused on enhancing leadership skills, effective communication, understanding team dynamics, and fostering constructive relationships with teams and employees. These aspects aimed to equip participants with a comprehensive set of skills and knowledge to improve their professional and personal performance and enhance their ability to lead their organisations towards excellence, success, and sustainability.

The graduation ceremony featured insightful presentations by participants from Sharjah Asset Management, Sharjah Co-operative Society, Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), Expo Centre Sharjah, and the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

These presentations highlighted the knowledge the participants gained through the Strategic Business Leadership Programme and its practical significance in enhancing the work operations within their respective organisations.

Workshops and lectures

The programme encompassed a series of workshops conducted at the Sharjah Chamber, including sessions on managerial economics, policy methodology, business psychology, design thinking, risk management, strategic innovation, and the role of artificial intelligence in strategic leadership.

The programme’s participants also embarked on an official tour to Spain, where they were received and welcomed by HE Omar Obaid Alshamsi, the Ambassador of the UAE to the Kingdom of Spain.

During the meeting, the Ambassador received a briefing from the Sharjah Chamber’s delegation on the objectives of the Strategic Business Leadership Programme and the outcomes of their tour to Spain.

The delegation also highlighted the programme’s role in facilitating the exchange of expertise and experiences and adopting the best global practices for developing human resource capabilities in strategic planning.

Business meetings

Headed by Amal Abdullah Al Ali, STDC manager, the delegation conducted several meetings with officials from the Spain-based Granada Chamber of Commerce and engaged in multiple discussions with a select group of business leaders in Spain.

These discussions focused on the role of leadership in strategy development and explored ways to enhance cooperation between the two sides in developing human resources’ strategic leadership and business management skills.

During the tour, the Sharjah Chamber’s delegation also visited the Granada Business School affiliated with the Granada Chamber of Commerce, where they discussed potential collaborations between the School and the Sharjah Training and Development Centre (STDC).

Additionally, Amal Abdullah Al Ali and Dr. Khaled Maqlad, the Academic Director of the Strategic Business Leadership Programme, led discussions on the importance of risk analysis for the proposed business model, considering the final design. A workshop on innovative strategies and how to apply them to the institutions participating in the programme was also organised as part of the tour.

