Sharjah: The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, represented by the Sharjah Exports Development Centre, has concluded its successful participation in one of the world’s largest food sector events, the Anuga 2023 food and beverage exhibition in Cologne, Germany. Through its participation in the event , which ran from October 7 to 11, the Chamber aimed to support and boost national food markets, monitor foreign markets with an eye to stimulating domestic production, and highlight the continuous efforts made by the Emirate of Sharjah and the UAE to enhance food security and sustainability.

The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry took part in at Anuga, the leading global trade fair for food and beverages, with a pavilion featuring the Hamriyah Free Zone Authority and representatives from numerous national food industry companies in Sharjah. The delegation included Fatema K. Al Muqarrab, Director of the International Relations Department at SCCI, Sultan Al Ali, Senior Executive at Sharjah Export Development Center, along with other Chamber employees.

The Chamber’s pavilion at the event saw significant levels of engagement with international investors and major actors in the food and beverages industry. Through these interactions, Chamber representatives laid out investment opportunities in the Sharjah food sector and highlighted competitive advantages and attractive incentives offered by the Emirate to foreign investors with the aim of supporting them to smoothy establish and run their businesses.

The Sharjah Chamber affirmed its eagerness to attend such economic events, both domestic and foreign, noting that its participation in Anuga 2023 allowed it to highlight Sharjah’s key position on the local and regional economic map in terms of food production and trade, multiply the Emirate’s food exports, and enter new global markets. During the exhibition, the Chamber was also able to empower national companies, creating space for them to promote their products, while generating new markets and reaching new importers, investors, and partners. These successes contributed to increasing the market shares of UAE exporters in global markets and enhancing the contribution of the food sector to Sharjah's GDP.

