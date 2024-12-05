The event will deliver three mainstage conference programmes - SCALEX, the Global Trade and Infrastructure Summit and the TransMobility Forum which will address key topics, challenges and opportunities in the global logistics and mobility sectors

Additional highlights include the Logimotion Innovation Terminal, showcasing startups from these sectors and Logicareer, a dedicated two-day program focused on nurturing the industry’s future talent

Dubai, UAE: Logimotion, a pioneering event for the mobility and logistics industries, will be held next week from 10-11 December at Dubai World Trade Centre. The event will showcase the latest industry technologies and solutions, while three mainstage conferences will provide critical insights through a full programme of expert-led sessions.

Logimotion will host over 70 exhibitors from 20 countries across three product categories, which include Warehousing Solutions and Equipment, Freight, Cargo and Material Handling and Transportation and Mobility.

Among the participants are DSV, 7X, HyperLoop TT, Aerospace Times Feipeng, United Motors, Daimler Truck, TAD Logistics, DHL, and trakc, among many others.

Rayan Fakih, Founder & CEO of trakc said: “At trakc, we are redefining logistics. Our business model is built on three modules – storage, picking and packaging. During Logimotion, we will focus on our mission to make urban logistics faster, simpler and smarter for modern businesses. We invite attendees to visit our stand to see how trakc is automating urban fulfilment centres and setting a new standard in logistics.”

Bahri Logistics, a logistics and transportation provider based in Saudi Arabia, will showcase its latest offerings at Logimotion, covering Freight, Cargo and Material Handling, Transportation and Mobility Solutions, and Digital Solutions and Technology.

Meanwhile, DSAT Global Ventures will provide insights into how Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, and Blockchain are transforming daily operations across logistics, supply chain, e-commerce, and on-demand platforms.

Alongside its exhibition offering, Logimotion will feature three pivotal conferences: SCALEX, the Global Trade and Infrastructure Summit (GTIS) and the TransMobility Forum (TMF).

Themed "Charting the Course of Global Excellence," SCALEX will explore the latest advancements in supply chain innovation. The conference will examine topics such as digital twins, artificial intelligence in inventory management, next-generation automation, and cybersecurity.

The theme for GTIS is "Fostering Connectivity, Propelling Growth," and will focus on global connectivity. Attendees will gain insights into the impact of trade agreements, sustainable trade practices, and the transformative role of technology in shaping infrastructure internationally. GTIS will also provide invaluable perspectives on overcoming the challenges faced by emerging markets and navigating geopolitical changes.

Rounding out the conferences, TMF will centre on "Navigating the Intersection of Innovation and Mobility", addressing critical topics such as autonomous vehicles, smart city integration, electric vehicle ecosystems, and data-driven management, paving the way for sustainable, efficient, and future-ready mobility solutions.

The conferences will feature a diverse lineup of speakers from industry, government, and academia, each bringing unique insights into a variety of key topics.

Speakers include H.E. Dr Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security for the UAE Government; Abdulla M. Alashram, Group Chief Executive Officer, 7X; Michael Stockdale, Group Head of Supply Chain and Logistics at Red Sea Global; Amadou Diallo, Chief Executive Officer Middle East and Africa, DHL Global Forwarding; and Dr Melody Khadem Samei, Associate Professor, Rail Transport Engineering at the University of Birmingham.

Powered by Unipreneur and supported by Dubai Economy of Tourism, the Logimotion Innovation Terminal will highlight the most innovative start-ups in logistics and mobility from around the world.

Comprising four areas – the ‘Start-up Village’, the ‘LIT Conference and Pitch Competition’, the ‘Global Innovation Bridge’ and a ‘Hackathon’, the Logimotion Innovation Terminal will provide a platform for start-ups to connect with the broader industry ecosystem.

Shifting gears to the next generation of industry leaders, Logicareer, a dedicated feature of Logimotion 2024, will tackle the evolving talent needs of the logistics, supply chain, and mobility sectors. This unique initiative will explore how to align career development with UAE government mandates and educational policies to ensure the country’s workforce is equipped for the future.

Held in association with Logistics Executive Group, Studium Alliance and the Higher Colleges of Technology, Logicareer will include discussions on topics such as Emiratisation, integrating UAE nationals into strategic roles, driving economic diversification, and embracing technological advancements.

Dishan Isaac, Exhibition Director of Logimotion commented: “Logimotion provides a much-needed platform for the logistics and mobility sectors, allowing both regional and international thought leaders to connect and share best practices, technologies, and solutions. With a variety of conference offerings at SCALEX, GTIS, and TMF, as well as a comprehensive exhibitor showcase, Logimotion serves as the ultimate gathering for key players, innovators, startups, and professionals within the industry.”

Logimotion is sponsored by DSV (Lead Strategic Partner), Emirates Post Group – 7X (Platinum Sponsor), HyperloopTT (Future Mobility Partner), Trakc (Warehouse Automation Partner), Yango Robotics (Silver Sponsor), Steer AI (Silver Sponsor), SW-Paratus (Bronze Sponsor), ENY Consulting (Bronze Sponsor), TAD Logistics (Bronze Sponsor) and Vitronic (Bronze Sponsor).

The Government Partners for Logimotion are the Cyber Security Council, Dubai Economy and Tourism, and KSA Ministry of Municipalities and Housing. PWC is the Knowledge Partner for Logimotion and the Academic Partners for the event are the Higher Colleges of Technology and the National University of Singapore.

Logimotion will be held from 10 am to 6 pm at Za’abeel Hall 6, Dubai World Trade Centre.

For further information, visit the Logimotion website: https://logimotion.ae.messefrankfurt.com/dubai/en.html

To register as media for Logimotion click here.

