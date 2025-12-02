Dubai, UAE – The Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) successfully hosted its 5th and final Panel Discussion of the year, under the compelling theme: “The Carbon Reality: Understanding Market, Offset, Capture & Credit.” The event, held at Dubai Chambers, convened a diverse assembly of sustainability experts, policymakers, corporate leaders and students to discuss the evolving landscape of carbon management, its challenges and the pathways to scalable climate action in the UAE and the wider region.

In her opening address, Dr. Habiba Al Mar’ashi delivered a powerful reminder of the urgent need to reduce global emissions by quoting UNFCCC Synthesis Report (2023) which calls for a 43% reduction by 2030 to stay on track with the Paris Agreement. Highlighting this Year of Community, she emphasised that tackling the carbon challenge is a scientific imperative and a collective responsibility, one that demands collaboration across governments, industries and communities.

By combining innovative carbon markets, cutting-edge technologies and unified community actions, we can create solutions that are both effective and inclusive, ensuring that no community is left behind. This compelling address set the stage for a dynamic panel discussion exploring the scientific, economic and social dimensions of carbon management.

Following the opening remarks, the session showcased a powerful and thought-provoking Inter-School Debate Competition, reflecting EEG’s long-standing commitment to youth capacity building and engagement in climate literacy. Students debated the motion: “Carbon Offsets: A Credible Pathway to Net Zero or a Climate Loophole?”

Representing the Proposition, ‘The Philippine School Abu Dhabi’ argued that carbon offsets remain an essential tool for achieving net zero, offering flexible mechanisms for emission reduction while incentivising climate-positive projects across the globe. Speaking for the Opposition, ‘New Indian Model School - Dubai’ countered that offsets risk becoming a “loophole” that delays deep decarbonisation, highlighting critical concerns related to impact integrity, measurement, verification and equity. This dynamic youth segment set an energising tone for the event, demonstrating the depth of understanding and passion among the next generation of climate leaders.

The expert panel brought together an exceptional group of regional sustainability leaders whose influence spans policy, finance, technology and climate innovation. Serving as key drivers of the UAE’s climate agenda, the speakers included Mr. Abdelmuti Ahmed Murad, Director of the Climate Change Department at the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment; Dr. Steven Griffiths, Professor and Vice-Chancellor for Research at the American University of Sharjah;

Mr. Vijay Bains, Chief Sustainability Officer and Group Head of ESG at Emirates NBD, Dubai; Ms. Carlina Marani, Managing Director at Accenture EMEA and Ms. Samantha Shin, Independent Climate Finance and Policy Advisor and Researcher.

Their collective expertise ignited a compelling dialogue on the rapidly evolving carbon landscape, delving into market credibility, effective offsetting frameworks, the future of carbon capture and the critical role of finance and regulation. The exchanges were dynamic and deeply engaging, with each speaker offering sharp insights, evidence-based perspectives and forward-looking recommendations. The panel examined the technical and economic dimensions of carbon management and also underscored the urgency of inclusive, community-centred approaches that strengthen resilience and accelerate the UAE’s transition towards a low-carbon future.

The dialogue in this panel was a crucial step in advancing credible and inclusive climate action. By unpacking the complexities of carbon markets, offsets, capture and finance, we are building pathways that help reduce emissions and strengthen community resilience and long-term sustainability, said Dr. Habiba Al Mar’ashi, Co-Founder & Chairperson of EEG, who headed the session.

She added: “By bringing together experts from government, industry, finance and civil society, this panel created a much-needed platform for honest dialogue and informed collaboration—one that is essential for strengthening transparency, credibility and trust across the carbon ecosystem.”

Key insights underscored the indispensable role of strong policy frameworks and data integrity, the need for collaborative public-private mechanisms to scale climate investments and the importance of community-centred approaches that ensure carbon initiatives deliver genuine social and environmental value. Experts emphasized that transparency, capacity-building and long-term market stability are critical to unlocking meaningful emission reductions and enabling organisations to transition from ambition to measurable impact.

This impactful session was made possible through the valued support of its active board member; McDonald’s UAE, the Main Sponsor, whose unwavering commitment to EEG’s programmes and activities continue to strengthen national climate dialogue platforms. Dubai Chambers, as the Venue Sponsor, provided an exceptional setting that elevated the professionalism and reach of the event, while Al Khoory, the Catering Sponsor, ensured seamless hospitality for all participants.

The panel was further reinforced by the continued partnership of EEG’s long-standing collaborators —the Emirates Green Building Council, the Clean Energy Business Council, the Swiss Business Council and the CSR Partner - Arabia CSR Network. Their support reflects a shared dedication to advancing environmental stewardship, promoting informed climate discourse and fostering cross-sector collaboration that drives meaningful and long-term impact.

About Emirates Environmental Group (EEG)

Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) is a professional working group established in 1991 in the United Arab Emirates. It is devoted to protecting the environment through the means of education, action programmes and community involvement. EEG is actively encouraged and supported by concerned local and federal government agencies. It is the 1st environmental NGO in the world to be ISO 14001 certified and the only organisation of its kind in the UAE with accredited status to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) and the UN Environment Programme (UNEP).

EEG is a member of the UN Global Compact, the Global Urban Development (GUD) and the Global Investors for Sustainable Alliance (GISD). It is also a member of the One Planet Network under the programme of Sustainable Food Systems (SFS) and its Multi-Stakeholder Advisory Committee (MAC) and Global Partnership on Marine Litter (GPML), EEG is a full Member (voting) of World Packaging Organisation (WPO).

For more information, contact us: email: eeg@emirates.net.ae; Please visit our bi-lingual website: www.eeg-uae.org; Follow us on LinkedIn, FB; Twitter & Instagram: @eegemirates.