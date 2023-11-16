Generous cash prizes totalling AED 95,000 available

National Bank of Fujairah PJSC (NBF) today announced that it is in the final stages of preparations for its seventh annual run through Fujairah, and is set to welcome over 3000 runners of all ages and abilities from its home emirate and across the UAE this Saturday (November 18).

Held under the Patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, the NBF Fujairah Run is designed to encourage residents to adopt healthy and active lifestyles, and promises to deliver fun and fitness for all who take part, thanks to a packed event programme.

This year's run features six competitive races of varying lengths, including 3km, 5km, 10km, an 11km trail run, a team run and a People of Determination run. Starting and finishing at Fujairah Festival Square, opposite Fujairah Hospital near Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, all routes take in Fujairah’s magnificent mountain backdrops and historic landmarks.

Trophies, medals and generous cash prizes totalling up to AED 95,000 will be awarded to the top three male and female UAE nationals and residents on the 11km trail routes, 10km, 5km, 3km along with the best team and determined runners.

The NBF Fujairah Run 2023 has secured sponsorship from many partners, significantly strengthening the extent and profile of this year’s run. They include: General Authority of Sports-UAE, Malabar Gold and Diamonds, Fujairah Natural Resource Corporation (FNRC), Port of Fujairah, Fujairah National Group (FNG), Fujairah Adventure Club, Fujairah National Driving Institute (FNDI), Global Marketing Systems Inc. (GMS), Maharaj and Rising Gym.

The long-standing NBF Fujairah Run reflects the commitment of the Emirate’s leadership to encouraging a healthy and active lifestyle. It also aligns with NBF’s commitment to providing initiatives that support the wellbeing of the communities in which it operates, an integral component of its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy.

More information on the event can be found at https://fujairahrun.com/

About National Bank of Fujairah PJSC:

Incorporated in 1982, National Bank of Fujairah PJSC (NBF) is a full services corporate bank with strong corporate and commercial banking, treasury and trade finance expertise as well as an expanding suite of personal banking options and Shari’ah compliant services.

Leveraging its deep banking experience and market insight within Fujairah and the UAE, NBF is well-positioned to build lasting relationships with its clients and help them achieve their business goals.

NBF’s key shareholders include the Government of Fujairah, Easa Saleh Al Gurg LLC and Investment Corporation of Dubai. Rated Baa1 / Prime-2 for deposits and A3 for counterparty risk assessment by Moody’s and BBB / A-2 by Standard & Poor’s, both with a stable outlook, the bank is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange under the symbol “NBF”. It has a branch network of 14 across the UAE.

